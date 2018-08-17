Samira Bawumia’s biography: age, family, career, net worth

Samira Bawumia is a Ghanaian politician, philanthropist and advocate. She is married to Mahamudu Bawumia, an economist who is also the vice president of Ghana. The couple has been together for more than ten years and is the proud parents of four kids.

As a philanthropist, Saira Bawumia has worked with numerous charitable organisations to aid in developing her country and advancing women's rights. She is the founder and CEO of the non-profit Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), which promotes literacy, women's empowerment, and health.

Profile summary

Full name Samira Bawumia Gender Female Date of birth 20 August 1980 Age 42 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Sabon Zango, Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Fulani Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Hajia Ayesha Ramadhan Father Alhaji Ahmed Ramadhan Relationship status Married Partner Mahamudu Bawumia Children 4 School Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School University Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration Profession Politician, Philanthropist and Advocate Instagram @sbawumia Twitter @SBawumia Facebook Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia's biography

When was Samira Bawumia born? The Ghanaian philanthropist was born on 20 August 1980 to Ayesha and Alhaji Ahmed Ramadhan. Her father, Alhaji, was active in national politics until his retirement. He is well-known for serving as the National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC).

How old is Samira Bawumia?

As of 2022, Samira Bawumia's age is 42 years. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What tribe is Samira Bawumia?

She is of Fulani ethnicity and follows Islam. She speaks Ewe, Ga, Twi, Fanti, and Mamprusi fluently.

Educational background

She received her early education at Answarudeen Islamic School and her secondary education at Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School and Akosombo International School.

Samira completed a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science in Law and Sociology and Technology at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Relations with a Master of Business Administration.

What work does Samira Bawumia do?

She is a successful politician, philanthropist, and advocate. She fiercely supports gender equality, children's education, women's health, and the empowerment of underprivileged people. She is also the founder and CEO of the non-profit organisation Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects.

She has done many charitable works, such as providing essential medical supplies and equipment to a few rural hospitals and clinics. As part of her campaign to transform the country into a literary powerhouse, she has also restocked some basic schools with books.

Growing up in a political environment fueled her political career. She entered politics in 2016 while campaigning for Ghana's presidential and parliamentary elections. She spoke out against corruption and the waste of public funds. She has also advanced to become the leader of the New Patriotic Party.

She was recently named Global Ambassador for the Clean Cooking Alliance and Global Champion for the World Health Organization's Health and Energy Platform for Action.

Who is Samira Bawumia's husband?

The philanthropist is married to Mahamudu Bawumia, the 5th Vice President of Ghana and economist. The couple first met in May 2003.

When did Bawumia marry Samira?

Samira Bawumia's wedding happened on 14 February 2004. The couple has been married for 18 years. During an interview, Samira recounted their dating history, stating that her husband could not propose to her directly when they first met. She went on to say that they met through mutual friends, who introduced them.

Who are Samira Bawumia's children? The couple is blessed with four children, three boys, and one girl. Two of her known kids are Nadia and Mahmoud Junior.

What is Samira Bawumia's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to Famous Birthdays.

Samira Bawumia's kente styles

Samira is a fashion enthusiast who always stands out in her outfits, aside from her philanthropic and political work. Some of her favourite looks include the kente style. Kente is the most popular fabric in Ghana, but it has also gained popularity in other African countries and among African-Americans. The politician has embraced the look, wearing various Kente styles on several occasions.

Quick facts about Samira Bawumia

She is an avid reader and a creative arts enthusiast.

She received the Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia Global Humanitarian Award for her maternal and child health interventions.

She received an honour from the Atlanta City Council and was also recognised by the Macon-Bibb County.

Many young Ghanaian women look up to Samira Bawumia. She hopes to significantly contribute to Ghana's success story by using her position of influence to help as many Ghanaians as possible.

