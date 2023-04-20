Kojo Jones' campaign for the NDC parliamentary primary scheduled for May 13, 2023, has hit a major snag

His eligibility to take part in the contest for the Keta seat during the primary has been put on hold by the party's Functional Executive Committee

It has been alleged that his name has not been in the party's database since 2018, although his legal team disagrees

The desire of Emmanuel Jones Mensah, known popularly as Kojo Jones, to contest the upcoming parliamentary primary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit a major setback.

This is because the NDC Functional Executive Committee has put Kojo Jones' eligibility to contest for the Keta seat on hold.

The decision to put his eligibility to contest on hold follows the findings of a special committee set up to determine appeals presented to the party's vetting committees.

Kojo Jones burst onto the scene during his marriage in 2022.

Source: Facebook

A key finding of the special committee was that Kojo Jones' name was not in the official Ashaiman database of the party as of 2018.

NDC Functional Executive Committee to take a decision soon

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh understands that the NDC FEC will soon announce a final decision on Kojo Jones' situation soon.

Whatever decision the party would take would depend on a report from the party official who is responsible for the maintenance of the party's database.

Kojo Jones' legal team have since rejected the claim that his name is not in the party's database.

His lawyer E.L Agbemava has stated the following:

“The supposed petition[against Kojo Jones], alleges some membership registration irregularities on the part of our client in the Keta and Ashaiman Constituencies but we on behalf of our client categorically deny all the allegations against him and urge the Vetting Committee to dismiss them as being false, malicious and misleading”.

Kojo Jones rumoured to be a young millionaire

People who claim to be close to the young politician and businessman say he owns businesses in the construction, design, and real estate space.

He is also alleged to have founded and managed successful businesses in the United Kingdom.

It is not confirmed but some reports say he is a millionaire.

Kojo Jones' marriage to Rachel Jones grabbed massive headlines last year.

Source: Facebook

Video Kojo Jone's ever-beautiful wife pops up

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that a smashing video of the wife of Kojo Jones popped up ahead of their marriage last year.

In the video, the lady believed to be called Rachael, was seen seated on a bed in a room.

At the time, Kojo Jones along with his family and friends were in Kumasi for his upcoming engagement.

