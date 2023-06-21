Nana Akufo-Addo is out of the country for the next six days, a press statement from the Jubilee House has announced

The president left Ghana on Monday, June 19, 2023, to visit Spain, France and UK on a six-day working visit

While Nana Akufo-Addo is out of the country on the working visit, vice president Mahamudu Bawumia will act as President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana briefly for a working visit to three European countries, the Jubilee House has announced.

In a press statement, the Presidency disclosed that Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Monday, June 19, 2023, on a six-day working visit to Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

Akufo-Addo walks on a red carpet at the KIA after disembarking from the Presidential Jet and an old photo of Akufo-Addo waving from a plane. Image credit: Presidency

Source: UGC

President Akufo-Addo's itinerary during the working visit

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Akufo-Addo will participate in the Aqaba Process meeting of West Africa and the Sahel in Cordoba, Spain, the press statement explained.

The president of Ghana will be at the Aqaba Process meeting of West Africa and the Sahel in Cordoba, at the joint invitation of the King of Spain, His Majesty Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso VI, and the King of Jordan, His Majesty Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein.

Nana Akufo-Addo will also visit Paris, the French capital at the invitation of the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Akufo-Addo heads to the UK for a private visit

In France, Akufo-Addo will participate in the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, which will start on June 22 and end on June 23, 2023.

Nana Akufo-Addo will then proceed to the United Kingdom on June 23, 2023, for a private visit.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and some officials of the Presidency accompanied the president on his trip.

Akufo-Addo returns to Accra on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

In his absence, vice president Mahamudu Bawumia will act as President.

