Supporters of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen clashed during an appearance on Citi TV

The Bortianor-Ngleshie MP, Sylvester Tetteh, was upset at suggestions some NPP MPs may lose their seat for supporting Kyerematen

Bawumia’s spokesperson, Dr. Gideon Boako suggested that some NPP MPs may lose their seats for supporting the wrong candidates

There was some tension in Citi TV’s studios between campaigners for Vice President Bawumia and Alan Kyeremten ahead of the New Patriotic Party presidential primary.

A spokesperson for Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako suggested that some NPP MPs may lose their seats because of the aspirants they support.

MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie, Sylvester Tetteh (L) took on Vice President Bawumia's spokesperson Gideon Boako. Source: Twitter/@CitiFM

On the other side, a member of the Kyerematen campaign team and MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie, Sylvester Tetteh, took exception to the remarks from Boako.

Boako tried to calm tensions by saying his comments were being misinterpreted.

“You are trying to portray something that is not right,” the Bawumia spokesperson retorted.

Tetteh in turn said time would tell which aspirant’s supporters would suffer when the NPP primairies for parliamentary candidates are held.

“If the basis of saying that somebody was not voted for because of his association with Alan Kyerematen… if that is your logic, those who are supporting all the aspirants, we will all have our primaries and some of us will not be retained.”

In addition to Bawumia and Kyerematen, the NPP has eight other aspirants in the race.

They are Kennedy Agyapong, Boakye Agyarko, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, and Kwadwo Poku

Bawumia is considered the establishment candidate and has received endorsements from a number of bigwigs in the NPP.

But an analyst who spoke to YEN.com.gh, Mussa Dankwa of GlobalInfo Analytics said, Kyerematen was not to be underestimated in the race.

NPP dismisses petition from aspirants

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP National Council had dismissed a petition by nine presidential aspirants pushing for the first presidential primary to be centralised.

The National Council of the party said it would stick to what was in the NPP’s constitution after a meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The only aspirant not a signatory to the petition was Bawumia.

The NPP is holding a first primary because, according to its constitution, if there are more than five aspirants, a special delegates congress must be held to reduce the number of aspirants.

