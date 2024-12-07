Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, claims New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate Mahamudu Bawumia has over 50% of the vote according to their party's internal polling.

Nkansah, a member of the NPP, said there the NPP had collated data from 1,275 polling stations out of the 40,976 polling centres.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah claims Mahamudu Bawumia has a lead over John Mahama in the election. Source: Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Source: Facebook

According to his Facebook post, Baumia has over 158,000 votes, while Mahama has slightly over 144,000 votes.

He did not give a regional breakdown of the results. There are no independent provisional results as yet.

