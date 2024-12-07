Ghana Election: NPP Man Claims Bawumia Leading After Internal Collation From 1,275 Polling Stations
Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, claims New Patriotic Party Presidential Candidate Mahamudu Bawumia has over 50% of the vote according to their party's internal polling.
Nkansah, a member of the NPP, said there the NPP had collated data from 1,275 polling stations out of the 40,976 polling centres.
According to his Facebook post, Baumia has over 158,000 votes, while Mahama has slightly over 144,000 votes.
He did not give a regional breakdown of the results. There are no independent provisional results as yet.
