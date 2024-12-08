Ghanaian businesswoman Joana Cudjoe has won the Amenfi Central constituency seat for the NDC

The wife of popular Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew defeated her opponents by a wide margin in the 2024 general elections

Some social media users have commented on Joana Cudjoe's post after she announced the good news on Instagram

Joana Cudjoe, the wife of Ghanaian musician Keche Andrew, has won the Amenfi Central constituency seat on a National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket.

This is her first political bid and contest in the male-dominated constituency. Joana Cudjoe experienced multiple setbacks shortly after the start of her campaign that nearly prevented her from winning the parliamentary election.

Keche Andrew’s wife, Joana Cudjoe, wins the Amenfi Central Constituency seat. Photo credit: @joanagyancudjoeofficial.

Joana Cudjoe persevered and received assistance from party bigwigs Hannah Bissiw and Hon. George Arthur, a former MP for Amenfi Central.

Joana Cudjoe jubilates after becoming an MP

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene commented on Joana Cudjoe's post on Instagram.

unknown_crocs252 stated:

"She was disqualified by the EC. She didn’t give up. She went to court and won and won the election on top of it❤️❤️❤️This is a woman fighter."

helen_klenam5 stated:

"God did 🙏🙏! Amenfi Central 🇦🇪🇦🇪🇦🇪🙏👌."

victorialebenee stated:

"CONGRATULATIONS SIS- YOU ARE GOLD🔥🙌👏🙌🔥."

queensheims stated:

"Congratulations Queen ❤️🙌🙌🙌."

penny_wise_gh stated:

"It happened!!!!!🔥🔥 ."

_maamenyarko__1 stated:

"Congratulations 🎉 ma’am I can finally relax. You fought a good fight and have been rewarded accordingly."

iam_auntybrown stated:

"Well deserved 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️3y3 zu."

victoria.asuyapuri stated:

"Congratulation you deserve this❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️We thank God for everything God is God. So happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

jooplent stated:

"Congratulations 🎉👏."

obaa_abena_papabi stated:

"Congratulations 🍾🎊🎉 Hon."

luckyfaus stated:

"You have really fought a good fight , you deserve this❤️❤️❤️❤️."

bessahghana stated:

"Congratulations 🍾."

maryandzie stated:

"Congratulations."

dcsisto stated:

"Well done ✅ Davi @joanagyancudjoeofficial."

Joana Cudjoe slays in a beautiful dress

Ghanaian businesswoman Joana Cudjoe turned heads in a stylish outfit for her photoshoot while rocking African braids hairstyle.

