Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been endorsed by the New Patriotic Party as its running mate

The National Council of the party gave their approval after the conclusion of a meeting with the National Executive Council and the National Steering Committee

NAPO's selection is a move by the NPP to consolidate electoral support within their stronghold, the Ashanti Region

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has endorsed Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh as Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 general elections.

The Council gave their approval on Thursday, July 4, 2024, after meetings with the party’s National Executive Council and the National Steering Committee.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be joining Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on the NPP presidential ticket.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh is the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and a former Education Minister.

The party considers his selection a strategic move to consolidate its support within its stronghold, the Ashanti Region, and nationwide.

Bawumia thanks NEC for endorsing NAPO

Following his pick’s endorsement, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expressed his gratitude to the Council for giving their approval.

In a post on his social media pages, he said the NEC’s endorsement of Dr Opoku Prempeh was an acknowledgement of his running mate’s astuteness and brilliance.

He said Prempeh’s proven track record in various ministerial roles, particularly his successful rollout of Akufo-Addo’s Free Senior High School programme while energy minister and his exceptional leadership in transforming Ghana’s energy sector, cannot go unnoticed.

Dr Bawumia said these feats chalked by NAPO make him a formidable addition to the NPP ticket and would strengthen the party’s chances of securing a victory in the 2024 elections.

Akufo-Addo expresses support for the Bawumia-Prempeh ticket

President Akufo-Addo has expressed his unwavering confidence in the Bawumia-Prempeh pairing's ability to secure the NPP's victory in the 2024 elections.

He said the duo makes an excellent pairing, and their combined strengths would help the ruling party finally break the eight.

“The feeling is good; they make a very good pair, and they are going to win," he said.

Meanwhile, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, has revealed that Matthew Opoku Prempeh will be officially outdoored as Dr Bawumia’s running mate on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Kumasi.

The event will be held at the Kumasi Jubilee Park at 2 pm.

Nyaho-Tamakloe alleges Bawumia was forced to pick NAPO

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe claimed NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was forced to settle on Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned why Bawumia could not pick his own man like others before him.

Bawumia has consulted President Akufo-Addo on picking Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

