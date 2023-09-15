It has emerged that COP Alext Mensah understated his allegiance to the governing NPP when he appeared before the committee investigating the leaked tape

NDC's Yaw Brogya Genfi has said plans are far advanced to launch COP Alex Mensah's political career soon

COP Alex Mensah is believed to be lacing his boots to contest the Bekwai parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP

COP George Alex Mensah, one of the top police officers whose voice was heard in a plot to oust the current Inspector General of Police in a secret tape, has been described as a dyed-in-wool member of the NPP.

Deputy Director for Special Duties for the opposition NDC Yaw Brogya Genfi has alleged that there is a firm plan by the governing NPP to launch COP Alex Mensah's political career soon.

COP Alex Mensah (L) and a 2020 campaign poster of Bekwai MP, Joe Wise. Source: Facebook/@AmansieNPP, @Gh.Police.Service.

Genfi made the claim on local language television station UTV to prove the point that COP Mensah's professionalism as a police officer is questionable.

"I am also aware, as a matter of fact, that he is going to contest the Bekwai seat on the ticket of the NPP because Joe Wise [Joseph Osei Owusu] has said that he won't run again, and he is the one behind him going to contest," he said in Twi.

Brogya Genfi insisted that in the future COP Alex Mensah, who is also the Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, could renege on his professionalism because of his political affiliation.

He said COP Mensah's decisions could favour the governing NPP that he belongs to.

The details of a secret recording that exposed the plot by influential members of the governing NPP and top police officials to oust the current IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare grabbed headlines in July this year.

COP Alex Mensah admitted he's NPP sympathiser

Meanwhile, not long ago, COP George Alex Mensah admitted that he was a sympathiser of the NPP but not a card-bearing member.

He made the revelation when he appeared before the special committee looking into the leaked audio recording.

According to him, although his voice is on the leaked tape, it has been doctored.

IGP says he forgives officers who made baseless allegations against him

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that IGP George Akuffo Dampare has said he will not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him.

Dampare said he coped with the tensions by offering forgiveness because of his Christian faith.

COP George Alex Mensah and Supt George Asare accused Dampare of being behind the leaked tape saga.

IGP gets emotional during committee hearing

Also, when IGP George Akuffo Dampare appeared before the committee, he described all the allegations made against him in the leaked tape saga as baseless.

Dampare said the allegations were levelled against him as a distraction from the content of the leaked audio.

Reacting to the hearings, Justice Srem-Sai, a lawyer, noted to YEN.com.gh that some witnesses have endeared themselves well to the public.

