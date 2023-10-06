NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has recounted how former First Lady Lordina Mahama professed love to him through none other but her husband, former president John Mahama.

The maverick politician, who is tipped to give his main contender Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a tight race in the November 4 presidential primaries, said he learned about Lordina's secret love for him when her husband was President.

Kennedy Agyapong (R) jokingly said Lordina would marry her if her husband, John Mahama, was not in the picture. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama, @Kennedy Agyapong Fanpage

Source: Facebook

Agyapong, also Assin North legislator, made the revelations on Starr FM before he rendered a heartfelt apology to the former president for going hard on him on political platforms.

"His [Mahama's] wife loves me to death. One day we were in Parliament and Mahama [then President] called me and said, ''the way my wife likes you, if I am not alive, the only man in this country she would love to marry is Kennedy Agyapong,'" he recounted Mahama's words. to him at the time.

Agyapong added that at a later date, he encountered Lordina for the first time and was numbed by her warmth towards him.

“One day, we were on British Airways, I didn’t know the wife. The woman kept staring at me from Heathrow (airport), so when we got to VIP, the woman approached me and gave me a phone to talk to someone…Then President Mahama started laughing, he said ‘you don’t even know your wife, that is your wife’,” he said.

Ken Agyapong apologises to Mahama

He told the host of the morning programme, Bola Ray, that when he looks back at how both Lordina and John Mahama have been nice to him, it dawns on him that he has not been fair to them, especially to Mahama, who is seeking to return to office in 2024.

"The way he has handled me and the way I have spoken about him, you know, the use of harsh words, I think I have not been fair to Mahama. He is such a wonderful guy," he sounded remorseful., before adding, "I am a human being."

Ken Agyapong is likely to face Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections if he beats Dr Bawumia as NPP flagbearer during the November 4 primaries.

Mahama has, meanwhile, said because of the rot under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, Ghanaians will return him to the Jubilee House, which NDC prefers to call the Flagstaff House, in 2024.

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Kennedy Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh