The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, is starting a national campaign tour.

The former president has dubbed this national tour the #BuildingGhanaTour.

Mahama said the tour would allow him to interact with NDC supporters and Ghanaians nationwide.

"Together, we shall restore hope and galvanise for victory in 2024. Let's build a brighter future for Ghana," Mahama said on Facebook.

He said the tour would start in November but did not outline a date.

Mahama's announcement comes as the New Patriotic Party prepares to select a new flagbearer on November 4, 2023.

Mahama takes on Akufo-Addo over appointment of judges

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo of appointing several NPP judges to courts.

The former president believes President Akufo-Addo is appointing NPP judges to avoid being held accountable in the future.

Mahama urged National Democratic Congress lawyers to consider careers as judges in Ghana's judiciary.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the NPP Super Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP's next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, he hoped the NPP would rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

Asiedu Nketia urges Ghanaians to drop NPP

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, urged Ghanaians to do away with the NPP government in the next election.

Asiedu Nketia described the NPP as the greatest deception in Ghana's recent democratic history.

The NDC chairman said the Akufo-Addo administration had allowed state capture in Ghanaian society.

