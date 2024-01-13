Former President John Evans Atta Mills' family has requested for a copy of the late leader's autopsy report

The family, led by Nana Enyimfua III, made the request during a visit to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The request from Mills' family comes more than 11 years after he died at the 37 Military Hospital

The family of the late former President, Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, has formally requested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide them with the late president's autopsy report.

The family expressed concern over the unknown cause of his death and emphasized the importance of obtaining the report for closure and historical record.

The appeal was made by Nana Enyimfua III, representing the family, during a visit to President Akufo-Addo in Accra on Saturday January 13, 2024.

Nana Enyimfua III stated that the lack of an autopsy report within the family has been a significant source of concern, as it hinders their ability to provide a definitive answer to questions about the cause of the late president's death.

She urged President Akufo-Addo and the government to release the autopsy report, emphasizing its importance for the family and future generations to learn from it.

“Our biggest problem as a family is that ever since I was enstooled as queenmother, I have not seen any autopsy report in the family. That is the biggest problem I have with the family because if someone asks me what killed him I won’t know if the doctor said he broke his arm or his neck or drunk something.”

“So we plead with you and the government that the family needs the autopsy report so that in future when I am no more queen mother posterity will learn from it because no child from the family knows what killed the late former president not to talk about me the queen mother in the family. So I plead with you on behalf of the family, before you leave office let us get the autopsy report.”

11 years on

The request for Mills' autopsy report comes more than 11 years after he passed away. He died on July 24, 2012, three days after celebrating his 68th birthday.

Mills, also a former vice president, died at the 37 Military Hosiital. He was known to have been suffering from throat cancer.

The request for the autopsy report comes after President Akufo-Addo restored the dignity of the Asomdwee Park, where the former President is buried

