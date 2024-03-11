During the debate in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin made comments deemed ageist about the running mate of John Mahama, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin's comments about the age of the running mate of the John Mahama, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, sparked tensions in Parliament.

During the debate on the State of the Nation address, Afenyo-Markin made comments that were deemed ageist about Opoku-Agyemang, who is 72.

"He could not get somebody that one could say that they are planning for the future. The person is over 70 years old. There is no succession plan," he said,

Afenyo-Markin's comments sparked a strong reaction among the minority members, who called for a retraction and an apology.

However, the Majority Leader proceeded with his debate, leading to disruptions from the minority members who began banging tables.

In response to the escalating situation, the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, suspended the sitting for an hour.

Mahama partnered with Opoku-Agyemang for the 2020 election, which he lost.

Though Mahama is favoured to win power, some analysts have warned that retaining Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate could affect the NDC negatively in 2024.

YEN.com.gh's analysis also indicates that Mahama's choice of running mate will be critical to the NDC's electoral fortunes.

Sam Jonah refutes running mate rumour

YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Sam Jonah previously dismissed claims he was being considered as Mahama's running mate for the 2024 elections when speculation was rife.

The businessman also revealed that he has even turned down offers to be the running mate of former president Jerry John Rawlings in the past.

Sam Jonah stressed that he had no interest in Ghanaian politics, which he described as messy.

Former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo also said he was not in the running to become Mahama’s running mate.

Domelevo said he was not interested in politics and would end up criticising the political party he was supposed to campaign for.

The former Auditor-General said he was more interested in ensuring accountability than party politics.

