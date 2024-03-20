Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a. Cheddar, has revealed his intentions of buying either Chelsea or Manchester United

According to him, he intends to do that to prove to the whites that Africans are capable of being good leaders

He made the point while discussing the state of the youth and sports in Ghana and what he intends to do if he becomes president

Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, famously known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, aims to buy Chelsea or Manchester United.

Cheddar, the leader of The New Force political movement, revealed his lofty goal of purchasing any of the two English Premier League in Kumasi.

Currently on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region as part of his bid to contest the 2024 presidential elections, the businessman had an interview on Nhyira FM.

During the conversation, he was asked about his vision for youth and sports which he replied by emphasising his desire to demonstrate the capability of African leadership by assuming ownership of one of these prestigious football teams.

"As I sit here I hope to raise money to buy Chelsea at the blind side of the public or buy Manchester United and show the white man that the Black man is also powerful," he said.

Cheddar, who was recently fined by GRA, passionately argued for elevating African football by establishing an elite continental champions league akin to Europe's premier club competition.

"Let's build strong leagues in Africa so that we can sell our players outright to Europe instead of smuggling players through dubious means for peanuts," Cheddar urged.

For him, Ghanaian football legends have not been honoured enough for their contributions to sports in the country. As a solution, he suggested that the expertise of Ghanaian football legends should be tapped as agents to negotiate better deals for players.

"A few days ago I went to the late Papa Arko's home, he's one of my legends along with the likes of Opoku Nti...We failed to ensure that these quality footballers gained legendary status because today these players should have been big-time football agents and well-connected around the world," Cheddar lamented.

Cheddar promises to bring the sea to Kumasi

Earlier, Cheddar had shared some of his vision for Kumasi and the Ashanti Region should he become president.

Cheddar revealed that he would bring the sea to Kumasi so ships could dock in the city.

According to him, this was going to facilitate business growth and catapult Kumasi into growth similar to that of Dubai.

