Asantehene Advises Bawumia To Acknowledge Failings While On Campaign Trail: "There Is A Shortfall"
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised New Patriotic Flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia to acknowledge his failures as he campaigns to be president.
The Asantehene also urged the Vice President to communicate his policy proposals with clarity to Ghanaians.
He further highlighted that humility and transparency were needed when confronting limitations or mistakes.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II believes Ghanaians are willing to be responsive should the Vice President admit failings in governance.
Bawumia has been atop a government that has overseen the worst economic crisis in decades.
Kennedy Agyapong joins Bawumia in Ashanti Region for NPP campaign
YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong joined Bawumia's campaign bus in the Ashanti Region.
Agyapong said on Twitter that he had been invited by Bawumia and made an appearance at Suame Magazine.
Amid speculation about Bawumia's running mate, Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has already said he has no interest in partnering with the flagbearer of the NPP as running mate.
