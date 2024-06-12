Global site navigation

Asantehene Advises Bawumia To Acknowledge Failings While On Campaign Trail: "There Is A Shortfall"
Politics

Asantehene Advises Bawumia To Acknowledge Failings While On Campaign Trail: "There Is A Shortfall"

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 1 min read

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised New Patriotic Flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia to acknowledge his failures as he campaigns to be president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The Asantehene also urged the Vice President to communicate his policy proposals with clarity to Ghanaians.

He further highlighted that humility and transparency were needed when confronting limitations or mistakes.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II believes Ghanaians are willing to be responsive should the Vice President admit failings in governance.

Bawumia has been atop a government that has overseen the worst economic crisis in decades.

Kennedy Agyapong joins Bawumia in Ashanti Region for NPP campaign

YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong joined Bawumia's campaign bus in the Ashanti Region.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Agyapong said on Twitter that he had been invited by Bawumia and made an appearance at Suame Magazine.

Read also

Quiz: You Don't Really Know Dr Mahamudu Bawumia If You Can't Answer These 7 Questions

Amid speculation about Bawumia's running mate, Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has already said he has no interest in partnering with the flagbearer of the NPP as running mate.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel