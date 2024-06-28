Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe claims NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was forced to settle on Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate

Nyaho-Tamakloe questioned why Bawumia was not given the chance to pick his own man like others before him

Bawumia has consulted President Akufo-Addo on picking Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate

Outspoken New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe claims the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, was forced to settle on Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

Nyaho-Tamakloe reiterated his earlier concern that Bawumia would be unable to make his own decision.

Speaking to 3News, he questioned why Bawumia was not allowed to pick his own man like Nana Akufo-Addo did.

Notably, several leading figures in the NPP had stressed that the choice of running mate must come from the Ashanti Region, its stronghold.

“I know for a fact that he can’t pick his own running mate, and I made mention of this almost seven months ago, and the reason is that simple.”

“Rawlings picked his own running mate... Kufuor picked his own running mate," he said.

There has been some criticism of Bawumia's choice from other party members.

Notably, Andy Appiah-Kubi, the Asante Akim North MP, felt Prempeh may not deliver the votes needed to win the polls or help NPP MPs campaign.

He also said he would prefer someone who could help them campaign and would be more acceptable to parliamentarians.

Caution from majority leader

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged his fellow party members, colleagues and party supporters to quit infighting ahead of the party’s official running mate announcement.

Afenyo-Markin noted that infighting and open disagreements about the choice of running mate are inimical to the party's fortunes in the upcoming 2024 general election.

He said the party would fare better if it maintained a united front going into the 2024 elections.

Bawumia presents NAPO’s name to Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia consulted President Akufo-Addo on picking Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

He met with Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, during which he sought counsel.

Bawumia has yet to present his choice formally to the NPP for further engagements.

