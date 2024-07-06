Agya Koo has spoken on the depreciation of the cedi in an interview on Oyerepa TV, blaming the fall of the currency on people hiding dollars in their homes

The actor, who is a staunch supporter of the NPP, claimed that some Ghanaians are sabotaging the government by deliberately hoarding dollar notes

He lamented that there was no dollar in the system to purchase because folks were keeping it for selfish reasons

Popular Ghanaian actor turned politician Agya Koo, in an interview on Oyerepa TV, addressed the ongoing depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi. He attributed the currency's decline to the actions of certain individuals who are hoarding US dollars in their homes.

Agya Koo, a supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the current incumbent government, expressed his frustration over what he perceives as deliberate sabotage of the government. According to him, some Ghanaians intentionally keep large amounts of dollars out of circulation, worsening the cedi's weakness against the dollar.

He explained that the scarcity of dollars in the financial system directly results from people hiding the foreign currency for their own benefit. Agya Koo suggested that this behaviour is motivated by a desire to see the current administration fail. He lamented that the lack of available dollars makes it difficult for ordinary citizens to obtain the currency when needed.

The actor stressed that the situation is detrimental to the country's economy. He explained that by keeping large sums of money hidden, these individuals are creating artificial shortages that hinder businesses and individuals' access to foreign currency for legitimate purposes. Agya Koo emphasized that dollars are not produced domestically and that such practices are harmful to the nation's economic stability.

Agya Koo denies campaigning for NPP

In another story, Agya Koo denied suggestions that he had been paid to support the governing New Patriotic Party.

He has challenged critics to provide evidence of any money deposited into his bank accounts.

Agya Koo's remarks follow his campaign for the NPP's Kwabena Boateng in the Ejisu Constituency.

