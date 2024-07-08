Kofi Gabs, a Dutch citizen of Ghanaian heritage, has shared some of his past exploits, working as a renowned graphic designer in Ghana

He disclosed in a new video that he designed the brochure for Otumfuo's 5th-anniversary celebration as the King of the Ashanti Kingdom

Kofi further disclosed that he also designed the parliamentary ballot for the Ashanti and Central region for the 2004 general elections in Ghana

Kofi Gabs, the Ghanaian-turn-Dutch, has opened up about his life in Ghana and some of the successes he chalked before relocating abroad for greener pastures.

The man who became an internet sensation for asserting that his Dutch passport was more valuable than a PhD from a university in Ghana, stated that he was a highly sought-after graphic designer who worked with influential individuals and state institutions.

Kofi Gabs disclosed that he designed the brochure for Otumfuo's 5th-anniversary celebration as the Asantehene.

He said he got the contract from Mr Kojo Yankah, former Ashanti regional minister under late president Jerry John Rawlings' administration.

Aside from working for the Otumfuo, Kofi Gabs, also known as Mr Hapinness further revealed that in the lead up to the general elections in 2004, he designed the parliamentary ballot papers for the Ashanti and Central regions while working as a staff of Innolink at Accra New Town.

"Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the Asantehene, the brochure for his 5th anniversary on the throne, I Kofi designed it. You can verify this information from Mr Kojo Yankah, former Ashanti regional minister during Rawlings'time," he disclosed.

"Election 2004, presidential ballot, Ashanti regional parliament and Central region parliamentary, I, Kofi, designed them. You can verify this from Innolink, Accra New Town," he added.

Mr Happiness, who claims to work as a janitor in the Netherlands, said he also worked with Mrs Rhoderline Baffour Gyimah, an aide to the former first lady Theresa Kuffour, now late, during President Kuffour's administration.

George Britton's assertions collaborated

In the heat of the brouhaha about Dutch passport versus PhD comparison, artiste manager, George Britton disclosed that Kofi Gabs was a well-established man in Ghana before moving abroad to settle.

He said Kofi Gabs, a well-known graphic designer, made significant wealth for himself in the printing industry in Ghana.

George Britton further disclosed that before travelling abroad Mr Happiness already had a five-bedroom house and a fleet of cars in Ghana.

Kofi Gabs' latest disclosure about his past achievements in Ghana gives credence to George Brtitton's claims.

Kofi Gabs shows five bedrooms house he has built in Ghana

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, in a video, showed photos of a beautiful house he had built in Ghana.

He said he left these properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was better than a PHD in Ghana.

The social media sensation has been trending for his controversial opinion that a Dutch passport was of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

