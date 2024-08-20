Tsatsu Tsikata To Deliver Keynote Address At Centre For Social Justice’s Leadership Dialogue
Tsatsu Tsikata, one of Ghana’s most prominent lawyers and political figures, will speak at the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) 's 14th Leadership Dialogue Series.
The event on August 28 will take place at the University of Ghana’s School of Law Auditorium.
The centre said the event would focus on issues concerning governance and economic transformation in Ghana.
Tsikata will deliver the keynote address titled, 'Can Ghana Rise from the Ashes?'
The event organisers said Tsikata’s address will provide an in-depth analysis of the systemic challenges hindering Ghana’s progress.
The renowned lawyer will also offer strategic pathways toward national recovery.
Citi News reported that the event will also feature a documentary featuring the experiences, hopes, and aspirations of both young and elderly Ghanaians.
In addressing Ghana’s future, the dialogue will tackle the ongoing debate regarding the nation’s historical narrative, challenging the current government’s interpretation of critical events.
Dr. Christina Amoako-Nuama, a former Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology, will chair the event.
Tskata's recent legal work
Tsikata recently represented petitioners challenging the election of Peter Amewu as MP for Hohoe amid the disenfranchisement of the people of SALL, who were culled from the constituency.
He was also involved in defending James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North, who was challenged because of his dual citizenship status.
Quayson eventually secured victory in the case while the petition against Amewu was unsuccessful.
Who is Tsatsu Tsikata?
YEN.com.gh reported that Tsikata served as the CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation for more than 10 years.
In addition, he is a legal counsel for the National Democratic Congress and a well-known member of the political party.
Because of his constant involvement in the law and politics, Tsikata is considered one of Ghana's most influential figures.
