Appietus and Ofori Amponsah have been spotted in a studio working on a new political project

The producer shared a video of their moment in the studio on social media, stirring up fans' reactions

The video has hiked up the anticipation from fans ahead of the upcoming general elections

Ghanaian producer Appiah Dankwa, popularly known as Appietus, is working on a new campaign song ahead of the upcoming elections.

The producer is known for his collaborative effort with Daddy Lumba in 2016, which helped the New Patriotic Party's Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo win the elections.

The celebrated hiplife and highlife audio engineer has tapped multiple award-winning singer Ofori Amponsah for his new effort.

He shared a snippet of their moment as Ofori Amponsah laid his vocals heralding the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Appietus, his work for the NPP in 2016 was the best campaign song. On social media, he launched his new mission to top his previous effort, saying:

"From Lumba with 'Nana Ye Winner' to 'Breaking The 8' by Ofori Amponsah 😍 Song about to drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Bawumia2024 #Buwumiafa #AppietusBeats #NPP."

Politicians have heavily leveraged the creative space ahead of the upcoming elections. Ghanaian artistes, such as King Paluta, DJ Azonto, and OliveTheBoy, are among those who have worked with political parties before the December 7 elections.

Ghanaians react to Appietus and Ofori Amponsah's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Appietus and Ofori Amponsah's campaign song.

akwesi_bona10 said:

"Then you'll hear; What else?? Huhhh Obidiponbidi😂😂😂"

gifty.debrah wrote:

"But other artists/musicians are doing it on the other side but you're not ins*lting them . Hypocrisy 😮😮😮"

its.samed_one noted:

"Music is business ooooh dont waste your time to fight yourself in your room😂😂"

faustinakumicukie remarked:

"Another TikTok sound 😂😂"

daniel_the_mc added:

"Bishop ofori anaaa? Ulcer will humble u😂"

King Paluta defends his business with the NPP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta had addressed the criticisms he received after performing at a campaign event for the New Patriotic Party.

According to the Makoma hitmaker, his decision to perform for the NPP was more professional than political.

