Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has shared details about his plans for the 2024 edition of the BHIM festival.

Stonebwoy shares his plans for the 2024 edition of his BHIM festival. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy shares plans for BHIM concert

In an interview with UK-based Nigerian media personality Adesope Olajide on the 3 shots of Tequilla UK podcast, Stonebwoy spoke about his relationship and multiple music collaborations with prominent Jamaican musicians.

The dancehall artiste discussed his annual BHIM festival, which takes place in Accra every year in December.

He said:

"I host a festival that brings my Jamaican brothers home in Ghana every year. I pay them from my pocket. I bring them every year."

Stonebwoy announced his plans to feature prominent international artistes in his upcoming BHIM festival, which is expected to take place in Accra in December.

The Burniton Music Group president noted that he and his team were in communication with Jamaican music acts Masicka and Kabaka Pyramid for an appearance at the annual music event.

"In the past, I have brought Beenie Man, Busy Signal, Morgan Heritage, Tentik, Jahmiel and Kranium. Over that period, I have been doing that. This year, we are going to bring Masicka and Kabaka Pyramid. We are speaking to them at the moment."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments

Stonebwoy's remarks about his plans for the 2024 BHIM festival triggered reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Shasta100 commented:

"God bless Stonebwoy 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

GH LIFEBONE commented:

"Great work💪."

Offei KWEIGYEBI commented:

"Masicka 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Gul Ly commented:

"If you like bring Jesus Christ, one alone filled stadium himself 🤲 Sm4lyf."

Nanakwame77 commented:

"Ohh daabi 😂😂😂😂Stonebwoy errr😂😂😂."

ARABIAN🇦🇪KESH commented:

"😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣who are those?"

GyasiVibes commented:

"No one. I repeat, no one here in Ghana can rub shoulders with Stonebwoy!!!!!"

jefferynk1 commented:

"Chale. this thing arrbwoy dey do err. one day one day them go build statue for am for Jamaica."

Stonebwoy speaks on reconciling with Efia Odo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy addressed his reconciliation with socialite Efia Odo in a recent interview with MC Portfolio.

The musician said he appreciated Efia Odo's apology for her past utterances toward him on social media.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

