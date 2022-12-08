The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation has revealed that over 8 million unregistered SIM cards have been blocked

The minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, says the numbers were blocked for non-compliance with a directive for all SIMs to be registered

The move has led to chaotic scenes at some telecommunications offices in the country

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has revealed that over 8 million SIM cards in the country have been blocked.

According to her, the numbers and MoMo accounts failed to comply with a directive for all SIMs to be registered in the country.

SIM Card Registrations: Communications Ministry, NCA Rolls Out Punitive Measures

This follows the rollout of punitive measures by the Ministry and the National Communications Authority to get people to register their SIM cards.

Speaking to the media, Ursula said persons who are yet to re-register should do so to help government eliminate SIM-related fraud.

Explaining further, she said criminals use the internet’s anonymity to defraud others hence the need to re-register SIMs.

“There are fraudsters and criminals out there who are using the anonymity of the internet and social media to defraud others, and we need to ensure that no one can hide behind this anonymity.”

SIM Card Registration: Chaotic Scenes Recorded At Offices Of Telecos

Chaotic scenes have greeted various registration centres of telecommunication service providers as thousands of people troop there to have their SIMs re-registered after they were blocked.

The exercise began in October 2021 and has suffered several deadline extensions, culminating in the regulator and the minister giving a final deadline of November 30, 2022.

SIM Card Registration: Sam George Slams Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's 'Uninformed' Policy, Says She's Unfit For Office

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, criticised the recent position by Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to deactivate all unregistered SIM cards.

According to him, that policy position by the Minister is not just uninformed and illegal but shows she's not fit for the office she occupies.

