The Sekondi High Court has granted the motion to quash the injunction against Joana Cudjoe contesting the election

Joana Cudjoe is the National Democratic Congress for Amenfi Central in the Western Region

She had been accused of forging her voter ID and her party card and sued by five individuals

The Sekondi High Court has granted the motion to scrap the interlocutory injunction against Joana Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress Amenfi Central candidate.

After the November 11 ruling, Cudjoe is now free to contest the 2024 elections after claims she forged her voter ID and party card.

Joana Cudjoe can now contest the election in Amenfi East after quashing an injection against her candidature. Source: Joana Cudjoe

Five applicants behind the injunction, Gyedu Frimpong, Akubilla Daniel, Enock Ntiamoh, Isaac Twum, and Doris Aidoo, had sued Cudjoe, the NDC, and the Electoral Commission.

After the court ruling, Cudjoe expressed gratitude to God and her lawyers.

"I’m incredibly grateful. I thank God and the party for stepping in to support me today. I’m coming home, and we’re going to prepare for our campaign."

She also hailed the legal victory in a Facebook post.

"The road is cleared! This is victory for Amenfi Central!"

The Electoral Commission previously disqualified her after a Sekondi High Court injunction prevented it from recognising her as the party's candidate.

The commission had justified its action by citing an interlocutory injunction issued by the Sekondi High Court which restrained it from recognising her as the NDC’s parliamentary candidate.

It said it would not recognise Cudjoe as the parliamentary candidate until the interlocutory injunction was lifted.

Joana Cudjoe performance in primary

Cudjoe, also the CEO of Golden Empire Legacy Limited, polled 756 out of the 1,486 ballots cast to clinch a landslide victory in the primary on May 13, 2024.

She emerged well ahead of her leading competitor, Peter Yaw Kwakye Ackah, who garnered 575 to emerge second.

Her other competitors - Daniel Appiah, Dr Karl Mark Arhin, and Elijah Jones Appiah - received 73, 39, and 2 of the total votes cast, respectively.

