2024 Ghana Election: John Dumelo And His Wife Cast Their Votes, Videos Drop
- Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo and his wife Gifty Mawunya Dumelo cast their votes in the 2024 general election on December 7, 2024
- The actor who is contesting in the parliamentary elections for the NDC was seen casting his ballot at Okponglo ABC polling station
- The video excited many of his fans who are hopeful of him emerging victorious in the elections as he contests for the second time, after losing to NPP's Maa Lydia in his first attempt
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, cast their votes in the 2024 general elections.
John Dumelo and wife vote
Mr Dumelo and his wife voted at the Okponglo ABC polling station, and a video of them arriving and casting their votes has gone viral on social media.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.