Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo and his wife Gifty Mawunya Dumelo cast their votes in the 2024 general election on December 7, 2024

The actor who is contesting in the parliamentary elections for the NDC was seen casting his ballot at Okponglo ABC polling station

The video excited many of his fans who are hopeful of him emerging victorious in the elections as he contests for the second time, after losing to NPP's Maa Lydia in his first attempt

John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, cast their votes in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Dumelo and his wife voted at the Okponglo ABC polling station, and a video of them arriving and casting their votes has gone viral on social media.

