An argument erupted at a polling station in Asawase Constituency when NPP Parliamentary Candidate Manaf Ibrahim joined the queue to vote

Voters argued he should skip the line as a candidate, escalating tensions until he left the polling station to restore calm

Several social media users thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the issue at the polling station

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An argument erupted at a polling station in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region when the parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) arrived to vote.

The NPP’s contestant in the Asawase Constituency, Manaf Ibrahim, joined the queue when he arrived at his polling station.

Chaos erupts in a polling station at Asawase Constituency because the NPP's parliamentary candidate joins the queue to vote.

Source: UGC

However, some electorates at the polling centre disagreed and protested his decision. In a video on X, they argued that Manaf Ibrahim must not join the queue.

Most of the unhappy citizens at the polling station said public officials and contestants do not join the queue but instead walk to the EC officials to go through the process immediately after arriving.

When tension seemed to be escalating, Manaf Ibrahim was escorted to his car and left the polling station so calm could be restored.

Manaf Ibrahim is contesting against the National Democratic Congress’ Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Asawase Constituency issues

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@evils_only said:

“No gree for Anyone .. he isn’t better than anyone,, let him join the queue.”

@MarkSima3 wrote:

"You have a privilege as PC to vote right away the moment you touch down at your Polling station and be able to go to other polling stations to monitor the process but you are at one place then tomorrow you’ll come and say you don’t agree with the results God protect Topher☂️."

@desiaeunicer1 said:

"Did he join queue when it was time for registration Of Voters or Ghana card? Or that one he used protocol? Why do you want to be in a queue all of a sudden??"

@ser_kodua wrote:

"Arh😂😂😂 so your man wants to gently follow all protocols and queue too be problem😂😂 If he had skipped too aaa I sure sey them go bash am too attaché 😂😂😂."

@RexAbiwu said:

"Their fears is he might dip cash in citizens pockets like Nana Addo did on stage taking money in his pocket same in the queue, so it’s best he should just walk to the ballot &vote."

@theAcquah wrote:

"Asawase dea enfa he fi join for 60yrs he go still lose."

John Dumelo and his wife cast their votes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, voted in the 2024 general election.

The two cast their ballot at Okponglo ABC polling station.

A video shared on social media excited many fans who hoped that John Dumelo would win the election this time.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh