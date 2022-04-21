Three private Ghanaian citizens have petitioned Parliament to impeach President Nana Akufo-Addo

Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh say the allegations by Serwaa Broni against the president and his close associates are grave

They say there is a legal justification under the constitution to open a probe into the allegations and open impeachment proceedings subsequently

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Three private Ghanaians citizens have petitioned Parliament to begin impeachment proceedings against President Nana Akufo-Addo over allegations by Serwaa Broni.

The petition sighted by YEN.com.gh states that the scandalous claims by Serwaa Broni, known in private life as Evelyn Aidoo, cannot be brushed aside.

President Nana Akufo-Addo. Twitter/@JohnMacDougall

Source: Twitter

Issifu Seidu Kudus Gbeadese, Elikem Kotoko and Stephen Kwabena Attuh said in the petition that there is a strong justification under the constitution for a probe into the matter and the allegations.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The petition follows a statement by the Minority Caucus in Parliament that promised to interrogate the matter thoroughly.

Evelyn Aidoo, who claims to be a lesbian, burst onto the scene last year with wild allegations against President Akufo-Addo.

She alleged that the president ordered an attack on her because she failed to comply with his sexual demands.

She recently granted an interview to a controversial US-based Ghanaian broadcaster in which she threatened to publish damaging videos and photos of the president in very compromising positions.

She said people who know about the attack on her and the ordeal she suffered at the hands of suspected National Security operatives must speak up.

Serwaa Broni: Six Fallouts From Akufo-Addo's Alleged Ex-Girlfriend's Interview With Kevin Taylor

Serwaa Broni burst onto the scene with wild allegations against President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed more during an interview with broadcaster Kevin Taylor.

The recent interview with the controversial US-based broadcaster on March 29, 2022 but published on many sites Sunday, April 17, 2022, has become a significant talking point for Ghanaians on social media.

Serwaa Broni grabbed the attention of millions of Ghanaians when she did a live Facebook post in the latter part of 2021 with claims that the president allegedly used operatives of National Security to stage a robbery on her for refusing to give in to his sexual advances.

Source: YEN.com.gh