Mahama Releases List of Deputy Ministers-designate, John Dumelo Among Nominees
- President John Dramani Mahama has released a list of his picks of deputy minister nominees
- Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo has been picked to be the Deputy Minister-designate for Agriculture
- Clement Apaak's nomination as Deputy Minister of Education was predicted by Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin
President John Mahama has released a list of deputy minister nominees.
Among the nominees, one of the highlights, Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo, has been named the Deputy Minister-designate for Agriculture.
Dumelo notably has some significant farming and agribusiness ventures.
These nominations were announced by the presidency and are set to undergo vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee.
Clement Apaak's nomination as Deputy Minister of Education was predicted by Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin in a moment of levity in Parliament back in January.
The other nominations include Thomas Nyarko Ampem as Deputy Minister of, Finance, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi as Deputy Minister of Interior, Ernest Brogya Gyenfi as Deputy Minister of Defence, Clement Apaak as Deputy Minister of Education, Richard Gyan-Mensah as Deputy Minister of Energy & Green Transition, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini as Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Justice Srem-Sai as Deputy Minister of Justice, Yusif Sulemana asDeputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah as Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Gizella Tettey-Agbotui as Deputy Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.
Some of the main substantive ministers like tourism are without deputies because of Mahama's promise to cut down on his ministers and limit them to 60.
Source: YEN.com.gh
