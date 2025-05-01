Dennis Miracles Aboagye has made a daring claim about the judiciary's future in the event of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) government

The outspoken politician was the director of Communications for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 campaign

Some social media users have reacted to Dennis Miracles Aboakye's radio interview with Asaase FM

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 campaign, has made a bold assertion regarding the future of the judiciary under a potential New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He stated that if the NPP secured victory in the upcoming 2028 elections, they would take decisive action to dismiss all seven Supreme Court justices recently nominated by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye claims NPP will fire all seven Supreme Court judges if they win the 2028 elections. Photo credit: @dennismiraclesaboagye.

Source: Instagram

Dennis Miracles Aboagye emphasised that the current justices, nominated for their positions, would need to vacate the bench to pave the way for the appointment of new justices who align more closely with the NPP’s vision and policies.

The outstanding politician declared during an appearance on Asaase Radio's program, Atumpan, on April 30, 2025.

"A future NPP government will dismiss all seven newly nominated Supreme Court justices."

The seven justices nominated for consideration for the Supreme Court are:

1. Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei

2. Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh

3. Justice Senyo Dzamefe

4. Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo

5. Justice Philip Bright Mensah

6. Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo

7. Justice Hafisata Amaleboba

These nominations were officially announced in a letter dated April 29, 2025, and signed by Calistus Mahama, Ph.D., who served as the Secretary to the President.

The nominations were made under Article 144(2) of the Constitution of Ghana (1992), which provides the framework for appointing justices to the Supreme Court.

Check out the post below:

Dennis Aboagye talks about the December election

In a live radio interview, Dennis Aboagye pointed to low voter turnout as a key factor contributing to the NPP's defeat in the 2024 elections.

He criticised the party’s members for failing to vote in large numbers, which he believes played a significant role in their devastating loss.

During an interview with JoyNews, he compared voting statistics from the 2020 and 2024 elections to illustrate his argument.

In the Ahafo region, for instance, the NPP garnered 145,000 votes in 2020, but this number plummeted to 113,000 in 2024.

Conversely, the NDC managed to increase its votes from 116,000 in 2020 to 130,000 in 2024, highlighting the shifting political landscape and the need for the NPP to address voter turnout engagement moving forward.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye poses with Dr Bawumia. Photo credit: @dennismiraclesaboagye.

Source: UGC

Dr Bawumia pays for Eric Ankrah's surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Eric Twumasi Ankrah, the national head of the Bawumia Fan Club, who was disabled in a terrible accident.

The former vice president of Ghana and the 2024 NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, gave GH¢60,000 to help fund his prosthetic surgery.

Additionally, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia called him to wish him a speedy recovery and assured him of continuous support.

