Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu has directed the University of Ghana to reduce residential facility fees

The minister met the management of the school and the Students Representative Council of the University of Ghana

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Nana Aba Amfo assured said the school would comply

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the University of Ghana to reduce the residential facility fees after recent uproar.

This would mean a reduction from GH¢3,000 to GH¢2,500 across the board for both fresh and continuing students.

University of Ghana to reduce hall fees after meeting with Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu. Source: Ministry of Education GH/Voice of Legon

Source: Facebook

Iddrissu met with the management of the University and the Students Representative Council of the University on February 6.

“I have asked the Vice Chancellor to reduce the residential facility fees by 25% and I have subsequently asked her to engage you (SRC) in the future on any fee announcement."

3News reported that the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nana Aba Amfo agreed to comply with the directive.

“We have listened to you our Minister and also our students, and we can afford to reduce it to 25% across the board and going forward there will be adequate student engagement,” she assured.

The initial hike was approved by the University Council because of rising utility costs, renovations, and maintenance.

University of Ghana inaugurates new hall

The University of Ghana recently inaugurated a new student accommodation facility called the Diamond Jubilee Hall.

The construction of the Diamond Jubilee Hall is part of a series of projects spearheaded by the management of the university to address the perennial accommodation challenges that resurface at the beginning of every academic year.

The facility was fully funded by the university’s internally generated funds.

The 448-room hostel was built under the supervision of the Physical Development and Municipal Services Directorate.

The costs per semester and per academic year for each category of room are:

1-in-1 self-contained: GH₵ 8,590.83 per semester | GH₵17,181.66 per academic year

2-in-1 self-contained: GH₵4,861.58 per semester | GH₵9,723.15 per academic year

4-in-1 shared facility: GH₵2,834.40 per semester | GH₵5,668.80 per academic year

University of Ghana's ranking versus local institutions

YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana was ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in the 2024 Times Higher Education Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

It was also ranked number five in Sub-Saharan Africa in the same ranking.

The University scored an overall score of 74.3 after it was adjudged to have made impressive strides in several key performance indicators.

In a different study, the University of Cape Coast was ranked as the best university in Ghana by the US News and World Report Global Universities Rankings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh