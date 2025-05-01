President John Mahama has celebrated Ghanaian workers on May Day, acknowledging their vital role in national development

He pledged to improve labour laws, create decent jobs, and support workers through initiatives like Adwumawura and One Million Coders

Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to economic transformation, better infrastructure, and fair wages for all Ghanaians

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama, has expressed gratitude to the country's gallant workers for their tireless efforts and contributions to national development.

In a heartwarming message to Ghanaian workers in commemoration of May Day, which is marked on the first day of May each year, the president acknowledged the critical role workers play in driving the nation's economy, building infrastructure, and propelling innovation.

President John Mahama sends a heartwarming message to Ghanaian workers on May Day. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In the message, delivered via a post on his Facebook wall, President Mahama reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a supportive environment that allows workers to thrive.

He said the theme for this year's May Day celebration, “Striving for peace and stability to drive industrialisation, trade, and decent work for social justice,” reflects the need to implement policies that will ensure sustainable development and the realisation of decent work and wages for all Ghanaians.

President Mahama stated that policies such as the National Apprenticeship Programme, Adwumawura, and the One Million Coders programme form part of his administration's strategic interventions to create opportunities for decent jobs for all Ghanaians.

The critical role of Ghanaian workers

He further stated that his administration recognises and values the critical role of the Ghanaian worker in driving the national development agenda.

"You are the engine of our economy, the builders of our infrastructure, and the innovators who propel us forward. I am, therefore, committed to creating a supportive environment that allows you to thrive and help Reset Ghana," the Facebook post read.

"In furtherance of my 120-day social contract with the good people of Ghana, we remain dedicated to ensuring decent work for all Ghanaians. This means fair wages, safe working conditions, opportunities for training and skills development, and the protection of workers' rights," another section stated.

Read the Facebook post below:

As part of his vision to create a safer environment for Ghanaian workers, the president said he remains committed to strengthening Ghana's labour laws, enforcing occupational safety and health regulations, and promoting social dialogue between employers and employees.

He said his administration is investing in education and skills training to equip the country's workforce with the requisite tools to succeed in this ever-evolving modern economy while also working to improve infrastructure, including roads and energy, for the smooth facilitation of trade and economic growth.

"Of course, we recognise that inflation, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure are challenges. But the government is determined to address these challenges head-on as we build Ghana together," he wrote.

This year's May Day fell on Thursday, 1 May 2025, and was observed by Ghanaian workers across the country.

John Mahama opens up about his salary as President of Ghana. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

John Mahama opens up about his salary

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, President Mahama disclosed that he has not received any salary since returning to office four months ago.

The president said this at the launch of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, where he pledged six months of his salary to support the cause.

Private institutions and dignitaries, including MPS, also donated, with Alhaji Seidu Agongo contributing GH¢500,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh