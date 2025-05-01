A video of a newly posted professional Ghanaian teacher lamenting unpaid salary arrears has gone viral

The young man said he now eats gari due to financial constraints and wanted parents to understand the hardship teachers are facing

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the young man

A Ghanaian teacher has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after opening up about the plight he and other newly posted teachers face in the performance of their duties.

The young man was part of a group of teachers who picketed at the headquarters of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in Accra on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to demand payment of unpaid salaries for the past eight months.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Joy News, the young man said the non-payment of salaries for him and his colleagues has made life unbearable.

He lamented having to depend on gari and calling friends to solicit help due to financial constraints.

The young man urged parents to understand that he and other newly posted teachers, who have not been paid for several months, are the same people expected to teach and help shape their children into better individuals.

“If you are watching, your child’s future is in my hands. You expect me to go to class hungry and still teach the child? Before we vacated, we were taught about our mental well-being. They told us about teacher burnout. Do you know some of the causes? Financial crises and lack of motivation. You wake up from home, go to school, and take kivo gari. When we come back too—kivo gari. You even have to call your friends for help. Is that not sad?”

Teachers protest unpaid salaries

On Monday, April 28, a group of newly posted teachers staged a protest in Kumasi to demand payment of their nine-month salary arrears.

The teachers called on President John Mahama to settle their unpaid salaries.

The protest happened when the President went to Kumasi to launch one of his administration’s flagship initiatives, the Adwumawura Programme.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 13,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the unpaid teacher's salary

Social media users have shared their views regarding the concerns of the Ghanaian teacher.

BIG GIRL reacted:

"Whose child's future is in your hands? Woyɛ Nyame? Talk straight to the government, not us."

Adjoa replied:

"Who told you a child’s future is in a teacher’s hands? He’s just a mortal. He should complain to the government and move on. He doesn't determine anyone's future. Will the child learn directly into his brain?"

daywalker277 reacted:

"What have teachers done to Mahama and the NDC at all? Why do teachers always face unpaid salary issues when the NDC is in power?"

Eric Dugbazah added:

"I was posted in 2022. I waited for months for my salary. It didn’t start today."

YAA ADOMA opined

"We suffered the same fate when we were posted in 2015. This isn’t fair at all. Till now, the government still owes me 15 months’ salary."

Man appeals for the introduction of teacher uniforms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a young man's appeal to President Mahama to introduce a national uniform for teachers.

In a video, he explained that teachers spend part of their meagre salaries on buying clothes.

Netizens who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on his request to the President.

