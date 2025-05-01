Akonta Mining has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Minerals Commission and the Lands Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

The mining company is seeking GH₵ 20 million in damages for defamation, a retraction and a public apology from the minister

Akonta Mining Company Limited also denied the allegations Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah made in a recent press conference

Akonta Mining Company Limited has taken legal action against the Minerals Commission and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

In a writ filed at the Accra High Court on April 24, the mining company owned by Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, claimed that the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, allegedly made some defamatory remarks when he accused them of being responsible for illegal mining activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in a recent press conference.

According to the writ, Akonta Mining Company Limited is claiming general damages for defamation, as well as special or aggravated damages for libel, citing widespread publication of the minister’s statements by both local and international media outlets.

Akonta Mining is seeking GH₵ 20 million in damages for defamation, a retraction and public apology from the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, and a court injunction barring further alleged false statements about the company.

The mining company also denied allegations made against it by Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, stating that the leases that were legally granted to them in 2021 were outside the forest reserve. Akonta claimed their lease covered the Samreboe and Abokoase areas.

It added that the mining company was in full compliance with all regulations, including the payment of $301,000 in mineral rights fees and ground rents.

Akonta Mining Company Limited also maintained that there is no evidence supporting the Minister’s claims of encroachment into forest reserves or criminal activities.

Akonta Mining’s lawsuit comes just days after the Financial Intelligence Centre reportedly froze bank accounts linked to Chairman Wontumi and his company amid allegations of financial irregularities.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, had earlier directed the immediate revocation of all mining licenses held by Akonta Mining Company Limited over its alleged illegal mining activities, also known as Galamsey, and regulatory breaches.

Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah was visibly emotional when video evidence of Akonta Mining's alleged illegal activities was shown to him and others at the press conference.

He alleged that Akonta had reportedly been illegally selling concessions within the Aboi Forest to unauthorised miners for up to GH¢300,000 and, in some cases, in exchange for gold royalties.

Past reports have also alleged that Akonta Mining was actively felling trees and digging in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve even before the previous NPP government scrapped the guidelines that limited mining in forest reserves in November 2022.

