Kwabena Adu Boahene Illegally Receives GH¢1.3 Million Monthly from GWCL, Attorney General Claims
- Embattled former Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has been accused of illegally receiving millions of cedis monthly from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL)
- According to the Attorney General, GWCL went into an agreement with the Ghana Signals Bureau, however, the funds were diverted into his personal account
- Netizens who saw the post concerning the latest allegations made against Mr Adu Boahene were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section
Former National Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu-Boahene allegedly received GH¢1.3 million monthly payments from the Ghana Water Company Limited.
These payments according to the Attorney General, Dr Justice Ayine, were illegally transferred to a private account belonging to Kwabena Adu-Boahene.
Dr Ayine made the claims during a recent press conference held in response to the move by Mr Adu Boahene and his wife after they were implicated in the $7 million cyber defence system contract dollar scandal.
Mr Adu-Boahene sued the Attorney-General for defamation on April 24, 2025. In the suit, the plaintiffs alleged that Dr Ayine's public remarks falsely portrayed them as criminals and fraudsters who had embezzled state funds and engaged in money laundering.
However, the former Signals Bureau boss and his wife have formerly been charged by the Attorney General for money laundering.
During a press conference on April 30, 2025,
Watch the Attorney General's video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh