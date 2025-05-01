Embattled former Signals Bureau boss, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has been accused of illegally receiving millions of cedis monthly from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL)

According to the Attorney General, GWCL went into an agreement with the Ghana Signals Bureau, however, the funds were diverted into his personal account

Netizens who saw the post concerning the latest allegations made against Mr Adu Boahene were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Former National Signals Bureau boss Kwabena Adu-Boahene allegedly received GH¢1.3 million monthly payments from the Ghana Water Company Limited.

These payments according to the Attorney General, Dr Justice Ayine, were illegally transferred to a private account belonging to Kwabena Adu-Boahene.

Adu Boahene allegedly received over one million cedis monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited.

Source: Facebook

Dr Ayine made the claims during a recent press conference held in response to the move by Mr Adu Boahene and his wife after they were implicated in the $7 million cyber defence system contract dollar scandal.

Mr Adu-Boahene sued the Attorney-General for defamation on April 24, 2025. In the suit, the plaintiffs alleged that Dr Ayine's public remarks falsely portrayed them as criminals and fraudsters who had embezzled state funds and engaged in money laundering.

However, the former Signals Bureau boss and his wife have formerly been charged by the Attorney General for money laundering.

During a press conference on April 30, 2025,

Watch the Attorney General's video below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh