Dormaa Central MP, John Kwame Adu Jack, has been cautioned by a Ghanaian chief in a viral video

He was advised against emulating Alexander Afenyo-Markin, citing his disruptive conduct in Parliament

Adu Jack won the 2024 election to be MP by defeating Kwaku Agyemang Manu, a former Health Minister

A first-time Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central, John Kwame Adu Jack of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been cautioned by a chief in his constituency.

In a video circulating on social media, the chief advised Kwame not to learn from the leader of the opposing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin.

According to the chief, Afenyo-Markin, who is the MP for Effutu in the Central Region, was not setting a good example for young politicians to emulate.

He explained that the Minority Leader had become disruptive on the floor of Parliament, often politicising issues of national interest.

"I advise him not to engage in unnecessary arguments. If something is good, support it, and if it's bad, don't support it. Someone like Afenyo-Markin, even when something is bad, still insists it is good. The fact that you don't belong to a party does not mean you should oppose everything from them, even if it's a good thing. So don't be like him," he said.

The chief made these remarks when the Dormaa Central MP visited him to express gratitude for the support received during the 7 December 2024 general elections.

Kwame, a seasoned freight forwarder, defeated the NPP’s Kwaku Agyemang Manu, a former Health Minister, to win the Dormaa Central parliamentary seat.

He secured 23,035 of the total valid votes cast, against the incumbent’s count of 7,450, to annex the seat for the NDC for the first time.

The TikTok video of the chief's advice is below:

Chief's advice to MP sparks mixed reactions

The chief's statement sparked mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians who came across the video on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Kofi Peprah said:

"Nana, please do you understand the work of parliament…. it is a house of argument ooo …the minority only have their voices and nothing more."

@Pablo also said|:

"But the chief is extremely saying the truth, Afenyo-Markin is behind all the nonsense that is going on about the chief justice suspension."

@Nana Yaw commented:

"When you have a chief who needs free SHS, this is what happens."

@O.J_OFFICIAL also commented:

"Truth is bitter....! But it actually heals. Piaaaaw Od33fo)! God bless your reign, Nana."

@Owusufrimpong Nelson wrote:

"Ahh Nana, how can your MP march himself to Afenyo-Markin? You should not speak like this, Nana.."

Chiefs fume at Afenyo-Markin at parliamentary vetting

YEN.com.gh also reported that a group of chiefs who arrived to support their candidate were furious over Afenyo-Markin's conduct.

The chief expressed their displeasure with the minority leader for keeping them waiting for several minutes at the vetting committee.

The complaints from the chiefs came after chaos erupted in Parliament on January 30, 2025, during the vetting of ministerial appointees.

