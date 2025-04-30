Lawyer Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, has been appointed to the Ghana Revenue Authority's Board of Directors

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson inaugurated the Authority's new governing board on April 30

The MP will serve on the new board as a member in addition to eight others announced in a release by the finance minister

Ghanaian lawyer and parliamentarian Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu has been appointed as part of the Ghana Revenue Authority's new board of directors.

The Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency joins eight others who will serve on the new board inaugurated by John Dramani Mahama's new Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson.

The nine-member board, led by Hon. George Ricketts Hagan, has Anthony Sarpong, Patrick Nomo, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Dr Zakaria Mumuni, Madam Faustina Nelson, George Ayiretey and Hon. Laadi Ayamba.

"This inauguration comes at a crucial time in our economic journey. As I stated during the ceremony, the government faces significant fiscal constraints, with tight financing conditions, restricted access to international capital markets following the debt restructuring programme, and reduced support from development partners," the Finance Minister said at the inauguration.

The Finance Minister tasked the board to modernise the GRA, instill a strong culture of integrity, decisively combat smuggling, reform internal operations, and strengthen collaboration with the ministry.

"Every tax cedi lost to inefficiency, fraud, or smuggling is a missed opportunity to improve roads, schools, hospitals, and the lives of our people. I also announced my intention to sign a performance bonus Memorandum of Understanding with the Commissioner-General of GRA, as part of efforts to enhance accountability and performance," Ato Forson added.

Madina MP's appointment triggers excitement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from John Dramani Mahama's appointment of Francis-Xavier Sosu to the Ghana Revenue Authority.

@seidureigns22 said:

Wow 🤩, my favorite mp got it. He is the best one for that position. The law abiding citizen. Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu is a man of integrity and competence

@_iambobintin wrote:

So the oldies won’t let the young ones occupy the position some?

Ismail Ninche Bravo remarked:

Malik Jackson Hassan in as much as it's not what Madina wants to get it can help in terms of recruitment into the institution senior 🙏

Inusah Bojua shared:

MP, member of legal council and now member of GRA board..... congratulations Honourable.

Madina MP wears slippers to talk with constituents

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sosu decided to put away his expensive items and relate with constituents as peers.

The MP shared photos on his social media handles showing him dressed in slippers and shorts during the interaction.

The Madina MP Lawyer Sosu is becoming increasingly popular for his many acts of humility towards his constituents.

