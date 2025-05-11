The acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, pleaded with the public for forgiveness

Sammy Gyamfi's apology came after a video of him giving bundles of dollars to Agradaa went viral on social media

Social media users thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on Sammy Gyamfi's apology

The acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board and National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi, has apologised for giving money to Evangelist Mama Pat.

A video showed Sammy Gyamfi giving dollars to Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, as a gift. This stoked a frenzy on social media.

Agradaa, once a loyalist of the New Patriotic Party, said she now belongs to the National Democratic Congress after she took the bundle of dollars from Sammy Gyamfi.

However, in a post on X, Sammy Gyamfi explained why he gave her the money and also apologised for his action.

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need. I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

“I must say that I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by the same. To all such comrades, I am sincerely sorry for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views,” he added.

Sammy Gyamfi said he was grateful to those who reached out, advised him and showed solidarity.

“My profound appreciation goes to all those who have reached out to counsel and encourage me. I’m most grateful for your solidarity. Let me state, however, that my view of public office as a privilege to serve society, solve problems and help others has not changed. I remain focused on the task entrusted to me by His Excellency, the President, for the development of our country.”

Ghanaians react to Sammy Gyamfi’s apology

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments on Sammy Gyamfi’s post. Read them below:

@eagleyez7 said:

“At least appointees are apologising in this govt. Ghana is becoming a country now.”

@Thetechwhizguy wrote:

“You are referring to agradaa as needy? Sammy, you’re funny!!”

@DesmondDjik said:

“This is what we have lacked in the last 8 years in public office: The humility for leaders to admit that they got it wrong and apologise! You will never gonna get this in NPP. NDC is clear! Way to Go Sammy🫡🫡🫡.”

@MrIrish3 wrote:

“Whoever advised you to put up this bogus write-up has worsened the situation for you. If Agradaa is needy and deserves that 10,000 dollars, where will you put this guy who needed only 1000gh for his fees? The saddest part of this apology is that it’s directed to the NDC foot soldiers and not Ghanaians. This guy is holding a public office? Herh💔🤦🏽‍♂️.”

@GhanaSocialUni said:

“Bro, just resign.”

@Nhelycake wrote:

“Go and take back those dollars and donate them to the children’s home!! It’s far better that way than rendering an unqualified apology while Agradaa still has that money, we don’t need this flimsy excuse if actions can’t be taken!!! Take the money back, it’s not yours, it’s for the taxpayer, even if it’s yours, you wouldn’t have done this in opposition, so go and take it back and either donate it to needy people or else the NDC will face it properly in 2028. We did not vote for you to insult us this way. I’m very disappointed.”

@musah_y said:

“Go and sin no more…Sammy, you are a human being and we humans are not perfect or devoid of mistakes. But you should learn your lesson from this and stay away from the likes of Agraada and Rev Owusu Bempah. They are not Godly people as you perceive. Ghana needs a reset, not the usual norm.”

