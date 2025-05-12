Sammy Gyamfi's dollar gift to Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, has put his job as the acting CEO of Precious Mineral and Marketing Company at risk

The controversial televangelist has vowed to sell her church and donate half of the proceeds to her benefactor should Sammy Gyamfi lose his job

This comes after calls for President John Dramani Mahama to suspend Sammy Gyamfi for his regrettable actions

Evangelist Mama Pat, the founder of the Heaven Way Bible Chapel, has vowed to renounce her citizenship as a Ghanaian should Sammy Gyamfi lose his job as the acting CEO of Precious Minerals and Marketing Company.

This comes after her recent moments with Sammy Gyamfi went viral, putting the politician in trouble.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, Agradaa met Sammy Gyamfi and demanded that the politician gives her money.

The politician entered his car, reached for a stash of dollars in the back seat and counted some for the controversial preacher known as an enemy of the National Democratic Congress party.

A video of the moment caused an uproar on social media. Many tagged it as a stain on John Mahama's social contract to lead a fiscally prudent government.

The frenzy surrounding the issue caused Sammy Gyamfi to apologise for the regrettable gesture.

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need. I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that it could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable,” he said.

Despite the apology, several political analysts and the Minority in Parliament have called for Sammy Gyamfi's removal from John Mahama's administration.

According to Agradaa, receiving $800 from a public official should not cost Sammy Gyamfi his job.

In a recent video, the controversial televangelist who once used disparaging comments against John Mahama said she would not sit aloof and watch political manipulators use her as a scapegoat.

Agradaa's threat stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Agradaa's threat amid Sammy Gyamfi's saga.

Morning dew said:

"On this one, you are very right, what is all this. does that mean you don't deserve anything good from anybody? did jesus christ came for holy people or sinners?

stellawokey remarked:

The woman has been helping people in her church with her money, but you people are not talking about it.

Queenpatra❤️❤️ wrote:

But I don’t understand he was giving u some of the money but u took the rest from him while u know there are phones all over

FUNKY3454149329384 shared:

Its true some people are trying to bring SAMMY down

Agradaa sends message to NDC footsoldiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had sent a message to aggrieved National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters over the controversy about the dollar gift she got from Sammy Gyamfi.

During a sermon at the Heaven Way Church on Sunday, May 11, 2025, the evangelist noted that the donation amount was too meagre to warrant this level of anger.

Agradaa urged the NDC supporters not to get upset over Sammy's generous gesture towards her, since the money was little.

