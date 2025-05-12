Sonnie Badu has issued a petition to John Dramani Mahama on behalf of Sammy Gyamfi after his regretful gesture towards Agradaa

The singer has told the president to forgive Sammy Gyamfi, as he believes Agradaa placed him in a tight spot

He has also given the embattled politician some advice to help get angry foot soldiers off his back

Ghanaian gospel singer Sonie Badu has thrown his support behind Sammy Gyamfi, whose job as the acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board is currently at risk.

Sammy Gyamfi has received significant backlash from Ghanaians after a video of him counting dollars for Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, surfaced on social media.

The video, which popped up on Saturday, May 10, captured Agradaa patronising Sammy Gyamfi, the acting CEO of the Gold Board.

The renowned public official entered his car, reached for a stash of dollars in the back seat and counted some for the controversial preacher known as an enemy of the National Democratic Congress party.

Reports indicate that he gave her a thousand dollars, but Agradaa has clarified that she only received $800.

The Gold Board CEO has already apologised for his opulent gesture towards Mama Pat, saying that his action was a mere act of kindness.

“To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and life-long custom of lending a helping hand to people in need. I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private, and never imagined that it could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable.”

Sonnie Badu begs Mahama on behalf of Sammy Gyamfi

Despite the apology, social media has been awash with calls from party foot soldiers and political analysts for Sammy Gyamfi's removal from John Mahama's administration.

The president's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has already summoned Sammy Gyamfi to defend his actions.

Sonnie Badu has stepped in to help iron out the issues between Sammy Gyamfi and the NDC and its leaders.

In a post on May 12, the gospel singer who calls the president and his wife 'dad and mum', said,

"It looks like he was being discreet, hence the reason why he did it in the car and not in the church. Unfortunately for him, he was recorded on video. Indeed, in a season such as this, it does not look good, but Dad, please, show him mercy and give him a second chance."

"...as you have taught us to demonstrate peace, unity and maturity, I believe that was his intention … Please dad, show him mercy .. he really fought hard … to all foot soldiers and other members of the party who are offended, it is understandable, but please show mercy. And brother, you owe all foot soldiers a make up party 😂😂😂😂… God bless Our Homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 🇬🇭 Ey3 Zu," he advised.

Agradaa sends message to NDC footsoldiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa had sent a message to aggrieved National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters over the controversy about the dollar gift she got from Sammy Gyamfi.

During a sermon at the Heaven Way Church on Sunday, May 11, 2025, the evangelist noted that the donation amount was too meagre to warrant this level of anger.

Agradaa urged the NDC supporters not to get upset over Sammy's generous gesture towards her, since the money was little.

