Shatta Wale has thrown his weight behind Sammy Gyamfi amid the drama surrounding his cash gift to Agradaa

The musician said he did not understand why the Ghana Gold Board acting boss was receiving such intense backlash

Shatta Wale vouched for Gyamfi's character, claiming that the CEO had always been a giver since he had known him

Musician Shatta Wale has defended Sammy Gyamfi following backlash over a video showing the politician giving money to Evangelist Mama Pat, also known as Agradaa.

The acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board and National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was seen handing out dollar notes to Agradaa. The video went viral and sparked criticism, with many calling the act inappropriate.

Shatta Wale took to Facebook to support Sammy Gyamfi, saying he did not understand why he was facing such harsh attacks. He said the young politician had been helping people on the streets for years and should not be judged based on one act.

The musician further urged critics to stop tarnishing people's image without knowing their story. In his post, he wrote:

"Do you all know when Sammy Gyamfi started helping the streets. All of you should shut up and leave the young man alone if you don't know about someone's humble beginnings. We like tarnishing people's Image too much."

Sammy Gyamfi has since apologised, explaining that the cash gift was a kind gesture and not meant to be public. He said he had no intention of causing any harm and was only helping someone in need, as he has always done. He admitted the backlash was understandable and said he respects those who were disappointed.

Agradaa, who once supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said that after receiving the money, she now supports the NDC. Her comments added more controversy to the situation, and many accused her of setting the politician up.

Following the incident, reports said Gyamfi had been summoned to the Jubilee House to explain himself. He was expected to meet with the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to discuss the matter.

This development comes just days after President John Mahama launched a new Code of Conduct for government officials, focused on transparency, discipline, and proper behaviour in public office. Many believe Gyamfi’s actions, even if well-intentioned, go against the spirit of the new code.

Agradaa speaks on Sammy Gyanfi saga

YEN.com.gh also reported that Agradaa, aka Mama Pat, had threatened to sell her church and leave Ghana if Sammy Gyamfi loses his position as acting CEO of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company.

This followed a viral video showing him giving her a cash gift, which sparked public criticism and calls for his dismissal. In response, Gyamfi apologised, stating the gesture was a private act of kindness.

Despite his apology, political analysts and members of the MPP Minority urged President Mahama to take action, leading to Gyamfi being summoned by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to explain himself.

