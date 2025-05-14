Ellen Kyei White, in a video making rounds on TikTok, looked gorgeous as she enjoyed her time at a recent event

The Kumawood actress was captured on the dancefloor with top government officials and dignitaries, including Abeiku Santana

Many fans took to social media, pointing out how gorgeous she looked and praising her evergreen beauty

Ghanaian actress Ellen Kyei White has mesmerised fans with her moments at the Millennium Excellence Awards held at Manhyia Palace on May 10.

Kumawood actress Ellen Kyei White resurfaces in public after a long hiatus from the limelight, seen partying with high rollers at the Millennium Excellence Awards.

The Millennium Excellence Awards happen once every five years. Since 2000, the awards ceremony has sought to celebrate institutions and individuals demonstrating leadership and impact.

This year's fifth edition brought together Ghanaian dignitaries and celebrities, including Francis Amoa-Abban, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, and Kofi Kinaata.

The actress who has been in and out of Ghana was one of several dignitaries invited to the award ceremony.

She was spotted on the dancefloor with Abeiku Santana, Ghana's newly appointed deputy CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority.

Abeiku Santana and Ellen Kyei White looked elated as they jammed to Wutah's Kotosa and Nigerian sensation AV's Confession.

Who is Ellen Kyei White?

Ellen Kyei White belongs to the golden age of the Kumawood industry, acting in several movies alongside top stars like Agya Koo and Vivian Jill.

Her acting career began unexpectedly when director Jackson K. Bentum noticed her on her way to Adum, Kumasi, for an errand. He invited her to join a movie production, sparking her interest in acting and opening doors for future roles.

Before travelling, Ellen starred in several movies. She moved to Germany, where she lived for about five years, before relocating to the UK for another four years.

She remains a key figure in the space, though she has not been very active in the movie industry recently.

Ellen Kyei White at a funeral with Nana Ama McBrown and other Kumawood stars. Photo source: Zionfelixdotcom

Ellen Kyei White's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Ellen White's recent public appearance.

sandraamoako580 said:

"My lookalike, my father and mother have questions to answer la 😂😂😂, no one should enter my page 3ny3 saa wobidi blows 🤣🤣."

pkaymay wrote:

"Sometimes when I look at the things that will enter the grave, I feel there should be life after death. Salvation is important ooo."

user4344318003376 remarked:

"Now I understand why they always use you to do maame water in Ghanaian movies😅."

Kwadwo Thuram shared:

"Brotherhood must suspend Abeiku for keeping long going to the backside."

NANA KWASI 👑 shared:

"Eeeiii Ellen White nti hwan na edi?🤣🤣🤣 The lady fine oo, Abeiku de tactics saa w’anya to etwi 😂😂😂."

Nana Kwame added:

"Ah!! Is that Ellen White 🙄🙄… wow 🤩 obaa paa nie .. buh I wonder why she is not married 🙄🙄."

Manso Nkwantahemaa debuts new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manso Nwantahemaa Nana Aborah Sika III had attended the Millennium Excellence Awards wearing a new look, different from Asante queen mothers' signature hairstyle, dansinkran.

The queen mother, formerly a rapper, attended the event in a dazzling black gown adorned with beads.

She stole the spotlight as netizens couldn't help but drool over her outfit and pixie look.

