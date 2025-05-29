Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was among the NPP legislators who walked out of Parliament in protest of the continued detention of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi

The former Minister of Works and Housing of Ghana expressed his dissatisfaction with the government's use of state power

His submission at the EOCO office during the protest demanding Chairman Wontumi's release has garnered traction on social media

Lawmakers of the minority caucus joined the protest at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters on May 29 in support of the detained New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

The MPs, including Ofoase Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, walked out of parliament to stage a sit-in outside the EOCO headquarters.

The Ofoase Ayirebi MP spoke to the media, sharing his frustrations with John Dramani Mahama's government.

He accused the administration of using legal processes for political gains, saying,

"Everybody understands the game going on... This is politics and not law. You're using the coercive power of the state and legal instruments as a cover for some vindictive action against persons who you believe have spoken ill of President Mahama and the NDC administration".

When asked about the Majority caucus' stance on Chairman Wontumi's case, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who worked as Works and Housing Minister under Nana Akufo-Addo, said,

"They are sitting there laughing, saying there's nothing wrong. I pity them because the NDC will not be in power for 100 years. If you condone this kind of action, then you're supporting the process where tomorrow somebody would want to do the same against you. Is that where we want our democracy to be going? I don't think so."

Former Attorney General heads Chairman Wontumi's legal team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi met with the police service's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning.

Boasiako's legal team had been bolstered by former Attorney General Godfred Dame, who accompanied him to the CID's headquarters in Accra.

Aside from his lawyers, Chairman Wontumi was accompanied by some leading members of the NPP, who have claimed he is being persecuted.

