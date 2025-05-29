New Patriotic Party legislators walked out of Parliament in protest of the continued detention of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi

Members of the Minority caucus walked out of Parliament in protest of the continued detention of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

The MPs are also marching to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters as part of the protest on May 29.

NPP MPs march to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters to protest Chairman Wontumi arrest. Source: Chairman Wontumi/Original TV Ghana

Source: Facebook

As part of the protest, the MPs staged a sit-in outside the headquarters building.

Boasiako has been unable to fulfil his GH¢50 million bail conditions since his arrest.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin led the protest, delivering a strongly worded address on the floor of the House.

Afenyo-Markin called the bail conditions excessive and unfair.

“There are many people who have appeared before investigative agencies and they are treated with respect. They go, cooperate, and when it is time to go to court, they do. But the way we are treating ourselves now—it will come back to haunt us in 2029. Let’s be careful.”

Boasiako is under investigation for alleged financial irregularities involving EXIMBANK.

His detention has sparked controversy, particularly due to the GHS50 million bail requirement and the need to provide two sureties, terms the Minority says are unreasonable.

Source: YEN.com.gh