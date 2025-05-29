The Minority in Parliament has expressed its dissatisfaction over the continued detention of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, until EOCO varies its bail conditions to release Mr Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the caucus will absent themselves from Parliament and refrain from participating in any parliamentary proceedings.

The Minority in parliament threatens parliamentary boycott until EOCO varies the bail conditions for Chairman Wontumi’s Photo credit: Hon.Alexander kwamena Afenyo-Markin & Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

This follows EOCO admitting Chairman Wontumi to bail in the sum of GH¢50 million with two sureties to be justified.

The bail was intended to allow Chairman Wontumi to be temporarily released from EOCO custody pending investigations.

However, the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman failed to meet all the requirements for his temporary release.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, May 29, 2025, the Minority Leader suggested that EOCO deliberately set the high bail conditions to frustrate Chairman Wontumi.

Unless the bail conditions are varied for their Ashanti Regional Chairman’s release, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the NPP side in Parliament will protest proceedings in the House in the coming days.

He further called on both sides of the House to come together to fight against the injustice being meted out to Chairman Wontumi.

Why Chairman Wontumi was arrested

Heavily armed operatives of the National Investigations Bureau stormed Chairman Wontumi’s residence in Kumasi on Friday, May 23, 2025, to execute a search warrant.

However, when supporters of the NPP in the Ashanti Region heard about the incident, they quickly massed at their chairman’s residence to impede the attempt.

Following this, Chairman Wontumi reported himself to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, May 26, 2025, in the company of his lawyers.

According to media reports, the controversial and outspoken politician was cautioned and granted bail by the CID, with an instruction to return on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to assist with ongoing investigations.

However, when he returned to the CID headquarters on Tuesday, operatives of EOCO arrested him immediately for further questioning.

Reports suggest that the controversial politician was arrested over an alleged $55 million fraud case involving his company, Akonta Mining.

Ghanaians react to minority boycott threat

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the minority group’s threat to boycott parliamentary proceedings over Chairman Wontumi.

Below are some of the comments:

@New_Mehn said:

"Confused minority are they in Parliament to serve wontumi or we the people?"

@rossoneriboi also said:

"Imagine my surprise. You lot can gtfo who needs you to work."

@rfnuhu commented:

"Is Wontumi a parliamentarian? OMG!"

Source: YEN.com.gh