On Friday, May 30, 2025, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP was granted a GH₵50 million bail condition by EOCO

Even though Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, met the bail conditions, he was still in custody

The lead counsel of Chairman Wontumi's legal team, Andy Appiah-Kubi, explained why his client was still in EOCO custody

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, remained in custody despite having met the bail conditions set by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Chairman Wontumi’s lead counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, explained why the NPP stalwart was still in custody and assured the public that his client was doing well.

In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Andy Appiah-Kubi addressed confusion over Chairman Wontumi’s health and whereabouts. He gave reasons for Chairman Wontumi’s inability to meet Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when he visited the National Investigation Bureau (NIB).

“We had brought him to meet with the former Vice President, but the situation we saw was difficult—to arrange this meeting, to pass through the crowd, to get the Vice President to see him and talk to him. So, we had to take him back. I told you that his condition of health requires attention. So, he’s receiving attention. He is good and there’s nothing to worry about in respect of his health.”

Chairman Wontumi meets bail conditions

Even though Chairman Wontumi’s lawyers met the bail the GH₵50 million bail condition set by EOCO, he remained in their custody. He was granted bail on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, requiring GH₵50 million with two justified sureties.

Andy Appiah-Kubi said former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, helped to complete all necessary documentation for the two sureties.

“We have been able to provide the sureties, that one, I can assure you, and I’m very grateful to Honourable Bryan Acheampong, who has supported me to file the documents. He has brought his documents, which go over and above the value of money that is required. So, I thank you very much.”

However, a pending court motion is reportedly preventing Chairman Wontumi's immediate release.

“My client is not going home tonight. We encountered a challenge that needs to be addressed before we can go forward. Unknown to me, there was an application to frustrate what we are doing, so we will deal with it on Monday. It is an application that was not filed by my good self, but that prohibits us."

The motion in question was filed by Marfo & Associates at the High Court in Accra. The suit seeks a review of the bail conditions and may be aimed at either altering or suspending the terms previously set by EOCO.

The exact content of the motion is yet to be made public, but it is reported that the suit could delay Wontumi’s release for several more days.

NPP MPs mocked over protest

YEN.com.gh reported that the Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, mocked the Minority for ending its boycott of Parliament prematurely.

NPP MPs earlier threatened to boycott Parliament until Chairman Wontumi was released.

However, the MPs returned to Parliament on May 30, 2025, which amazed many.

Adongo jokingly told them that they had abandoned Chairman Wontumi during proceedings in Parliament.

