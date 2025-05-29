The Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem Sai, has unveiled a new wave of investigations into Chairman Wontumi's dealings.

Deputy AG Srem-Sai Confirms Chairman Wontumi is an International Crime Investigation Target

Source: Facebook

In an online update on Chairman Wontumi's case, the Deputy Attorney General established that there is a second strand of investigation ongoing.

He confirmed that the new investigation is part of an international organised crime scheme in which the Chairman Wontumi is a suspect.

In an online post, Justice Srem Sai said

Suspect BERNARD ANTWI BOASIAKO, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, is under investigation for various criminal offences (including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, and money laundering).

The criminal investigation is running concurrently with asset recovery processes - to prevent further dissipation of what law enforcement agencies strongly suspect to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect is also under a second strand of investigation which is part of a lager international organised crime scheme. The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is assiduously working with our international law enforcement partners on this second strand of criminal investigations.

