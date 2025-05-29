Deputy AG Srem-Sai Confirms Chairman Wontumi is an International Crime Investigation Target
The Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem Sai, has unveiled a new wave of investigations into Chairman Wontumi's dealings.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
In an online update on Chairman Wontumi's case, the Deputy Attorney General established that there is a second strand of investigation ongoing.
He confirmed that the new investigation is part of an international organised crime scheme in which the Chairman Wontumi is a suspect.
In an online post, Justice Srem Sai said
Suspect BERNARD ANTWI BOASIAKO, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, is under investigation for various criminal offences (including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, and money laundering).
The criminal investigation is running concurrently with asset recovery processes - to prevent further dissipation of what law enforcement agencies strongly suspect to be proceeds of crime.
The suspect is also under a second strand of investigation which is part of a lager international organised crime scheme. The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is assiduously working with our international law enforcement partners on this second strand of criminal investigations.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation