Ghanaian social media activist Ralph St Williams has broken his silence after his encounter with some angry New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) premises on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Chairman Wontumi's Arrest: Ralph St Williams Breaks Silence After Reported Melee With NPP Supporters

The Fix The Country convener took to his official page to share the video of the incident involving him and the party supporters. In the video, he stood beside police personnel at the back of a pickup truck as a man berated and recorded him for showing up in the area.

Other angry NPP supporters soon joined to rebuke Ralph St Williams and call for him to depart the scene as he silently stood there and watched them.

He was later escorted out of the area in a police car by some personnel. In the caption of the video, Ralph questioned whether his sacrifice to become an activist and push for change in the country was worth it.

The social activist also claimed that he could not carry out his duties like every other young man in the country.

He wrote:

"Hmmm, Ghana, is this sacrifice worth it? Now I can’t also work as any other young person in this country."

Check out Ralph St Williams's social media post below:

