A staunch supporter of the NPP has criticised some regional and constituency executives of the party for neglecting Chairman Wontumi

In a video seen on social media, the young man was seen raining insults and inciting other supporters of the party against the executives

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, was arrested by EOCO over an alleged $55 million fraud

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An angry supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised some regional and constituency executives of the party for not showing up to support Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, known in private circles as Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, was picked up by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, for interrogation over an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud case.

An NPP supporter slams his party executives for neglecting Chairman Wontumi after he was arrested and detained by EOCO. Photo credit: @magikal_gh1/TikTok & Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The controversial politician has been in EOCO custody for over 48 hours, prompting supporters and some leading members of the NPP to storm the EOCO office to demand his release.

In a video circulating on social media, the NPP supporter was seen raining insults on some of the regional and constituency executives who did not show up at the EOCO office.

"One of you has been arrested, and you sit in your rooms unconcerned. Don't you guys know that what is happening to Wontumi could also happen to you? When Chairman is released, and any of you is picked up, we will leave you to rot in jail," he said.

How EOCO arrested Chairman Wontumi

On Friday, 23 May 2025, heavily armed agents from the National Investigations Bureau raided Chairman Wontumi’s home in Kumasi to execute a search warrant.

Upon hearing the news, NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region quickly gathered at the residence to block the operation.

Subsequently, Chairman Wontumi, accompanied by his lawyers, voluntarily reported to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters on Monday, 26 May 2025.

Media reports indicate he was cautioned and released on bail by the CID, with instructions to return the following day, Tuesday, 27 May 2025, to aid ongoing investigations.

However, upon his return to the CID on Tuesday, EOCO operatives immediately arrested him for further questioning.

Reports state that the outspoken regional chairman’s arrest relates to an alleged $55 million fraud case linked to his company, Akonta Mining.

EOCO's GH¢50M bail condition sparks reaction

EOCO consequently granted Chairman Wontumi bail in the sum of GH¢50 million, with two sureties to be justified.

However, the NPP minority side in parliament has raised concerns over the bail conditions, describing them as excessive.

Speaking in parliament, the minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, threatened that his side would boycott all parliamentary proceedings if the bail bond was not varied.

Watch the video below:

NPP supporter’s criticism of executives sparks reaction

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of the video to share their views on the NPP supporter’s criticism of his party’s leadership.

Below are some of the comments:

@God's grace said:

"NPPs are fighting 3 battles. They are fighting NDC, Ghana, and themselves as well."

@ICONZ STUDIOS also said:

"One NPP MP was marching to EOCO, and someone hinted to him that he was on the EOCO wanted list. Man has since returned to parliament with speed."

@dermandem commented:

"How can you threaten your own party people with potential arrests? meaning the whole party was just a corrupt style biaa bi."

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, criticises Chairman Wontumi's continued detention by EOCO. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Martin Kpebu criticises EOCO over Wontumi's detention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a private legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, criticised EOCO for detaining NPP’s Chairman Wontumi beyond 48 hours.

Kpebu, who previously reported Wontumi for illegal mining, insists the case should go to court, not EOCO custody.

The renowned legal practitioner made these comments while speaking to a content creator.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh