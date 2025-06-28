President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has supported calls for the removal of the EC boss and her deputies

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, described the demands for the removal of the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jean Mensa and her Deputies, Dr Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey, as a justified one.

His comment comes after the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, called on the EC Chair and her deputies to resign.

Sharing his opinion on the matter, Franklin Cudjoe said Jean Mensa and her deputies failed to be transparent and accountable in the 2024 elections.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV, he said that the EC overspent during the 2024 election. He added that the disenfranchisement of residents in the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) areas in the 2020 parliamentary elections was also a dent on the leadership.

“Everybody knows my position on this. I am not talking about the high-handedness of SALL, as for that one, if I add it, their sins will be worse. I will not cry for them, but I hope that it is done properly and that there are no faceless petitioners."

Despite the challenges Franklin Cudjoe stated with the Jean Mensa-led EC, he indicated that he would not petition for any office, asking for the removal of the Chairperson.

He clarified that IMANI has already petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the EC’s conduct.

“I will never petition because everybody knows my position. We have petitioned the CHRAJ already on this matter, and I think they are working on it to see what they can do concerning some of these things, not necessarily their removal but to just prove that they were high-handed, evasive and somehow complicit in our financial woes,” he said.

Jean Mensa’s removal will be subject to law – Edudzi Tamakloe

Meanwhile, the acting CEO of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Edudzi Tamakloe, indicated on another platform that a possible removal of Jean Mensa will follow a legal process.

He stated on Accra-based Joy News that any move will have to follow constitutional provisions.

“The views expressed by my National Chairman are views he has always expressed about the Commission. I remember vividly, my chair said, that Jean Mensa at IEA had a lot of respect for her because she was basically the melting point for political parties. Subsequently, having become the commissioner, the conduct that she put up has never lived up to my national Chairman's expectation both as General Secretary of our party and the national chairman."

"What is important is that anybody, be it the commissioners of whoever, their removal processes are not at the whims and caprices of politicians. It is the constitution. So ultimately, the threshold that the Constitution sets, if that threshold is met, that is it. Ultimately, any decision must comply with the 1992 Constitution,” he added.

