Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the NDC, has called for the removal of the Electoral Commission's leadership

His comments come in light of ongoing issues surrounding the Ablekuma North Parliamentary election, which remains unresolved

He made these remarks while speaking on the Joy News Channel on Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has demanded the removal of Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey.

Asiedu Nketia described the current leadership as incompetent and not fit for purpose, stating that their removal is crucial for the integrity of Ghana's electoral process.

"There is overwhelming evidence that this commission is not fit for purpose, and if any serious country would want to maintain this type of Electoral Commission, then I don't know what the country is about," he said.

The NDC's call for the EC's overhaul is part of a broader 'reset agenda' aimed at reforming key state institutions.

He believes that the entire leadership of the EC needs to be replaced to restore public trust in Ghana's democratic institutions.

"There has to be a change at the Electoral Commission. I think the three top leaders must all go, the chairperson and her two deputies. They have mismanaged the commission so badly," Asiedu Nketia said.

The NDC Chairman made these remarks on Wednesday, June 2025, while responding to questions about the Ablekuman North Parliamentary election, whose outcome has yet to be announced, on the Joy News Channel.

Why Ablekuma North doesn't have an MP

The Ablekuma North Constituency was part of 12 parliamentary results contested due to some alleged discrepancies and procedural issues.

Eleven of the twelve outstanding parliamentary results have since been collated and winners declared, with only the Ablekuma North Constituency remaining without an MP.

Several attempts by the EC to collate the results have been marred by acts of vandalism. This has led to a suspension of the re-collation process by the election management body.

Both parliamentary candidates, Nana Akua Afriyie of the NPP and Ewurabena Aubyn of the ruling NDC, have declared themselves winners of the elections.

The EC initially declared victory for the NDC's Ewurabena, but later reversed the decision and announced Nana Akua, a former MP for the area, as the winner.

Reacting to this, Asiedu Nketia said the issues surrounding the Ablekuman North Parliamentary election were caused by the incompetence of the EC.

"We are having the wrong election management body in place, and that is a subject of reset in future. This means that bringing the EC back into an institution that is fit for purpose, the way it exists now. The laws that we have, you still can't have an election that will go into a stalemate. There is no anticipation of any stalemate in elections in any of our laws unless people don't want to do their work well. This is a clear case of negligence or inability to perform its functions. It's a good reason why the EC needs to be reset," he said.

Petition filed against the EC

A petition has already been submitted to President John Dramani Mahama seeking the removal of Jean Mensa, Dr. Bossman Asare, and Samuel Tettey, citing allegations of misconduct and incompetence.

The petition cites violations of fundamental human rights as outlined in Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution.

It also highlights constitutional infringements, including incompetence and bias, along with actions and inactions that erode public trust in the impartiality and integrity of the Commission, contrary to Articles 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution.

However, the Minister of State in Charge of Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has stated that President Mahama will not remove the EC chair without following the proper procedures.

Any removal must be conducted through a fair and transparent process, as mandated by law.

The demand for the EC's leadership removal raises questions about the potential impact on Ghana's electoral credibility and political stability.

The NDC's push for sweeping changes at the EC may face resistance from civil society and other stakeholders, particularly the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Minority petitions police over Ablekuma North election

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh, the Minority in Parliament, petitioned the police, demanding security for the EC to finalise results for the Ablekuma North Constituency elections.

The delay in declaring the results has been blamed for denying constituents their constitutional right to representation in Parliament.

Several attempts to collate the results have been disrupted by vandalism, leaving the Ablekuma North Constituency without an MP.

