Former GIHOC boss Maxwell Kofi Jumah has been arrested at his Kumasi home over alleged financial misconduct

He is accused of shady vehicle deals, unauthorised sale of properties, and inflating staff numbers

The NPP has condemned the arrest, calling it political persecution by the government

Maxwell Kofi Jumah, the former managing director of GIHOC Distilleries, has been arrested by national security officers at his residence in Kumasi.

According to reports, the officers arrived at Jumah's home on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and presented an arrest warrant displayed on a mobile phone.

The Ashanti Regional NPP Communications Director of NPP, Paul Yandoh, reacts to former GIHOC MD, Maxwell Kofi Jumah's arrest by operatives of the national security. Photo credit: UGC.

Despite his requests, Jumah was not allowed to change his clothes before being taken to the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Jumah is under investigation for alleged financial impropriety during his tenure at GIHOC Distilleries, including the following:

Questionable vehicle acquisition: Purchasing a Genesis G90 sedan valued at over $100,000 for just GH¢4,943.11—approximately 5% of its actual value.

Unauthorised retention of state vehicles: Keeping two official vehicles, including an Audi worth over $60,000, without the approval of the board. One of the vehicles has since been recovered and returned to Accra.

Unauthorised sale of company properties: Selling GIHOC properties in Tema valued at over $700,000 without the necessary approvals.

Alleged inflation of staff numbers: Manipulating staff figures, which reportedly placed an undue financial burden on the company.

Reacting to this, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandoh, has described the arrest as an act of "political persecution", accusing the government of using state institutions to suppress opposition voices.

"This is not the democracy we aspire to build. It appears the President is using state institutions to suppress the opposition," Yandoh stated.

Jumah is currently in custody, awaiting further instructions from authorities in Accra. Three lawyers have arrived to offer legal representation, but no formal charges have yet been announced.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to recover assets and ensure accountability.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Jumah's arrest

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Maxwell Kofi Jumah's arrest by the national security operatives.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@ThisIsNot_Luck said:

"Dem don pick am? Nice one. Na so e dey start dem go carry you go station, do small show, then everybody go forget. For Ghana here, arrest no mean anything. E just be come chop fan small, we go release you later. Nothing dey happen pass that."

@kwabenaPetoa also said:

"From Picking Wontumi to Picking GIHOC Director. Full Abbreviation for GIHOC."

@Bukari_Bansuwer commented:

"This is the same man who was ALLEGEDLY taking home GHC40,000 every Friday (as weekend bonus) aside his salary, authorised by himself because he’s the boss.No one could speak against that because he will bully or threaten to sack you so almost everyone was afraid to speak."

The NPP's Chairman Wontumi is in EOCO custody as investigations into his mining company continue. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

