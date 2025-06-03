Ghanaian broadcaster. Captain Smart, has reacted to the release of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman from EOCO custody

In a video, he sympathised with Chairman Wontumi and offered some prayers for him, claiming that the video of his release broke his heart

Netizens who saw the video of Captain Smart sympathising with Wontumi expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Godsbrain Blessed Smart, has emotionally reacted to the release of Ghanaian politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested and detained on May 27, 2025, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for allegedly engaging in fraud.

Despite being granted bail, he remained in custody as he was initially unable to meet the bail conditions.

However, he finally met the conditions and was released on June 2, 2025. Videos of his release left many Ghanaians stunned, as the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman appeared visibly changed.

To many, he looked unwell and was seen struggling to walk in the circulating videos. Some Ghanaians speculated that he might be suffering from a mild stroke, though this has not been confirmed by his personal physician or party officials.

Reacting to the footage, Captain Smart expressed sympathy for Chairman Wontumi and offered prayers for his recovery during his show on Onua FM.

He emphasised that, despite his frequent criticisms of the NPP Chairman, he held no hatred toward him, stating that as a fellow Ghanaian, he never took pleasure in the suffering of his countrymen.

Watch the video of Captain Smart speaking on Chairman Wontumi's release below:

Source: YEN.com.gh